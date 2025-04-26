Connect with us

Ayra Starr & Wizkid's 'Gimme Dat' is the Feel-Good Love Song You Need Right Now

With ‘Gimme Dat,’ Ayra Starr and Wizkid bring an exciting fusion of romance, emotional depth, and Afrobeat rhythms to the dancefloor.
Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

Ready to groove? Ayra Starr has just the right track for you with her brand new single, ‘Gimme Dat’, featuring the renowned singer-songwriter Wizkid.

‘Gimme Dat’ is an energetic track that explores the desire for love, emotional security and deep connection in a romantic relationship, all delivered with a playful, sensual and confident vibe.

In ‘Gimme Dat’, Ayra Starr calls for love, peace of mind and commitment (“gimme that love, gimme peace of mind”), making it clear that if she gives her heart, she expects loyalty and no disappointment.

Wizkid’s verse mirrors her energy as he shares how deeply transformed he feels by her love, highlighting his devotion (“only you go make me stick to one girl”) and the importance of keeping their bond private and special.

Throughout ‘Gimme Dat’, you’ll hear strong themes of desire, affection and the need for emotional security. Together, Ayra Starr and Wizkid sing about wanting a love that’s thrilling, intimate and trustworthy without pressure or heartbreak.

Listen below:

