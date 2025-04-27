Connect with us

Events Music

Nancy Isime Makes History as First Solo Female Host at The Headies Awards

Events Living News Promotions

TFOLC Set to Host Word Explosion 2025, Over 300,000 Expected to Participate

Events Promotions

Celebrating Love in Action: Ls of Life Show and The Reach Foundation Feeds 1000 Families in 3 Days

Events News Promotions

Her360 Honors Women of Impact as 3-Day Empowerment Program Concludes in Abuja

Events Promotions

From Music to Theatre: Introducing Timi Dakolo's Bold Debut in Bianca

Events Promotions

#Ride4Autism2025: 200+ Cyclists Rally for Autism Awareness & Inclusion in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

Whatadeal Unveiled: SystemSpecs Re-launches Super Platform with New Leadership

Events Promotions

Abuja Is the Next Stop for Jameson City Takeover | Here's all you need to know

Events News Promotions

ChessMasters Tournament to Launch in Lagos This May, With Aspirations to Lead African School Chess Annually

Events Promotions

Zion Ministry Ushers in a New Era of Compassion with The Seraphic Home in Mgbirichi

Events

Nancy Isime Makes History as First Solo Female Host at The Headies Awards

Nancy Isime is set to light up the stage as the first woman to host the Headies solo, making history at the 17th edition.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The annual Headies Awards is always one of the most anticipated celebrations of Nigerian music and, this year, history is being made. For the very first time, a woman will take the stage alone to host one of the biggest night in Nigerian music, and it’s none other than the brilliant Nancy Isime.

Official HipTV made the announcement on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with the caption:

“History made. And for the first time ever, a woman takes the stage alone to host the biggest night in Nigerian music. @nancyisimeofficial isn’t just returning, she’s rewriting the script.
One mic. One Queen. One unforgettable night.
The 17th Headies… Back to Base.”

In the comments, Nancy Isime shared her excitement with “Can’t wait!”

The 17th Headies, themed “Back to Base” promises a night to remember, and with Nancy holding the mic solo, the energy is already sky-high. We can’t wait to see her light up the stage with her signature charm, style, and charisma.

Stay tuned for more updates from the 17th Headies Awards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php