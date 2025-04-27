Nancy Isime Makes History as First Solo Female Host at The Headies Awards

The annual Headies Awards is always one of the most anticipated celebrations of Nigerian music and, this year, history is being made. For the very first time, a woman will take the stage alone to host one of the biggest night in Nigerian music, and it’s none other than the brilliant Nancy Isime.

Official HipTV made the announcement on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with the caption:

“History made. And for the first time ever, a woman takes the stage alone to host the biggest night in Nigerian music. @nancyisimeofficial isn’t just returning, she’s rewriting the script.

One mic. One Queen. One unforgettable night.

The 17th Headies… Back to Base.”

In the comments, Nancy Isime shared her excitement with “Can’t wait!”

The 17th Headies, themed “Back to Base” promises a night to remember, and with Nancy holding the mic solo, the energy is already sky-high. We can’t wait to see her light up the stage with her signature charm, style, and charisma.

Stay tuned for more updates from the 17th Headies Awards.