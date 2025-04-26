TFOLC Set to Host Word Explosion 2025, Over 300,000 Expected to Participate

The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC) Ilupeju, is scheduled to hold its prominent event, the Word Explosion Conference 2025, from April 28 to May 4. The conference this year carries the theme “Overflowing Promises.”

Building on the success of last year’s conference, which recorded over 160,000 online attendees, this year’s edition is set to be even bigger, with over 300,000 participants expected to join both physically and virtually from across the globe.

The conference continues to serve as a dynamic platform for deepening spiritual insight, strengthening faith, and experiencing prophetic encounters.

The lineup of speakers for Word Explosion 2025 features an array of highly respected voices in the Christian community, including Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Pastor Jerry Eze, Dr. Carlton Williams, Rev. Christie Bature, and Dr. Mensa Otabil. Hosts Pastor Toluwani Odukoya and

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya will also minister during the sessions.

In a statement made available to the press, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, Senior Pastor of TFOLC,

expressed great anticipation for the upcoming conference.

We believe this is a season of manifestation. God’s promises are not just true — they

overflow. Word Explosion 2025 will be a moment of transformation and spiritual

reawakening, he said.

Event Details:

Dates: Monday, April 28 – Friday, May 2, 2025 (6:00 PM daily); Sunday, May 4 (9:00 AM

Grand Finale)

Grand Finale) Venue: The Fountain of Life Church, 12 Industrial Estate Road, Off Town Planning Way,

Ilupeju, Lagos

Ilupeju, Lagos Registration: www.wec.tfolc.org

Participants can also join online here or watch the live broadcast on YouTube FountainTV

