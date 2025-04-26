Connect with us

Events Living News Promotions

TFOLC Set to Host Word Explosion 2025, Over 300,000 Expected to Participate

Events Promotions

Celebrating Love in Action: Ls of Life Show and The Reach Foundation Feeds 1000 Families in 3 Days

Events News Promotions

Her360 Honors Women of Impact as 3-Day Empowerment Program Concludes in Abuja

Events Promotions

From Music to Theatre: Introducing Timi Dakolo's Bold Debut in Bianca

Events Promotions

#Ride4Autism2025: 200+ Cyclists Rally for Autism Awareness & Inclusion in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

Whatadeal Unveiled: SystemSpecs Re-launches Super Platform with New Leadership

Events Promotions

Abuja Is the Next Stop for Jameson City Takeover | Here's all you need to know

Events News Promotions

ChessMasters Tournament to Launch in Lagos This May, With Aspirations to Lead African School Chess Annually

Events Promotions

Zion Ministry Ushers in a New Era of Compassion with The Seraphic Home in Mgbirichi

Events Promotions

A Multi-Site Conference for Entrepreneurs: The Platform Nigeria is set to Launch this May!

Events

TFOLC Set to Host Word Explosion 2025, Over 300,000 Expected to Participate

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC) Ilupeju, is scheduled to hold its prominent event, the Word Explosion Conference 2025, from April 28 to May 4. The conference this year carries the theme “Overflowing Promises.”

Building on the success of last year’s conference, which recorded over 160,000 online attendees, this year’s edition is set to be even bigger, with over 300,000 participants expected to join both physically and virtually from across the globe.

The conference continues to serve as a dynamic platform for deepening spiritual insight, strengthening faith, and experiencing prophetic encounters.

The lineup of speakers for Word Explosion 2025 features an array of highly respected voices in the Christian community, including Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Pastor Jerry Eze, Dr. Carlton Williams, Rev. Christie Bature, and Dr. Mensa Otabil. Hosts Pastor Toluwani Odukoya and
Pastor Jimmy Odukoya will also minister during the sessions.

In a statement made available to the press, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, Senior Pastor of TFOLC,
expressed great anticipation for the upcoming conference.

We believe this is a season of manifestation. God’s promises are not just true — they
overflow. Word Explosion 2025 will be a moment of transformation and spiritual
reawakening, he said.

Event Details:

  •  Dates: Monday, April 28 – Friday, May 2, 2025 (6:00 PM daily); Sunday, May 4 (9:00 AM
    Grand Finale)
  • Venue: The Fountain of Life Church, 12 Industrial Estate Road, Off Town Planning Way,
    Ilupeju, Lagos
  • Registration: www.wec.tfolc.org
    Participants can also join online here or watch the live broadcast on YouTube FountainTV

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php