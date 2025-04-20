Chude Jideonwo to Host First-Ever Live Talk Concert in Africa!

Connect with us

Media entrepreneur and storyteller Chude Jideonwo is bringing a new kind of show to Nigeria’s
cultural scene—one that puts deep, meaningful conversation on centre stage.

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Palms Mall, Oniru, Lagos, Chude will host #WithChudeLive, the first-ever live talk concert out of Africa. This groundbreaking event will offer Nigerians a rare opportunity to witness his signature interview format—known for its honesty, vulnerability, and emotional depth—performed live and unfiltered.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chude says, “This is not just a show. It is a real and honest
conversation about what it takes to survive and thrive in the spotlight.”

The live experience will feature exclusive one-on-one conversations with some of Nigeria’s most
respected and admired public figures.

Joining Chude on stage are literary icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, award-winning actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, celebrated comedian Bovi Ugboma, rapper and activist Falz, and renowned faith leader Pastor Jerry Eze.

These individuals will open up about their journeys, struggles, personal evolution, and what it truly
means to build impact while remaining authentic in the public eye.

One of the key highlights of the day will be a special panel session featuring some of Nigeria’s
most influential creative voices.

In a candid and insightful conversation, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Veekee James, Moses Bliss, Kiekie, Taaooma, and Hauwa Lawal will join Chude on stage to share how they manage their mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing while navigating fame, online scrutiny, and the ever-present pressure to remain relevant.

The panel aims to redefine what it means to “show up” as a public figure—proving that it is possible to be intentional, grounded, and successful all at once.

#WithChudeLive is not just a talk show—it’s a movement. A space where laughter, vulnerability,
wisdom, and healing collide.

It seeks to create an atmosphere where people of all ages, especially young Nigerians, can sit in rooms filled with possibility and leave feeling seen, heard, and deeply moved.

Tickets for WithChudeLive are now available via event.withchude.com. The event begins at 2:00PM.

It will be one beautiful day for the mind, spirit, and body.

 

 

