Herconomy Summit 2025 Highlights Policy, Identity, and Access in Wealth Conversations

The Herconomy Wealth Building Summit 2025 successfully concluded its sixth iteration on March 28, 2025, achieving its stated objectives of empowering, educating, and inspiring women throughout Nigeria and in the wider global community. This year’s summit convened an impressive gathering of over 1,000 professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and influential figures, all united by a shared dedication to dismantling financial obstacles and promoting economic advancement for women.

Held in Lagos as a hybrid experience, the 2025 summit delivered a truly transformative gathering. With dynamic panel sessions and powerful keynote addresses, the event brought together visionaries, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and trailblazers all driven by a shared mission to advance the economic empowerment of women across Nigeria and beyond.

A standout moment of the summit was the compelling keynote address delivered by Beatrice Eyong, UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS. She issued a powerful call to action, urging institutions to invest boldly in women as a strategic pathway to national and global development. Her message set a purposeful tone for a day centered on bold ideas and meaningful action.

Adding to the summit’s prestige was a representative of the First Lady of Ogun State. In a landmark moment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Honourable Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, delivered remarks on behalf of the Governor of Lagos State, reaffirming the state’s commitment to building inclusive and equitable economies. She also received the Herconomy Impact Award for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was honoured for his steadfast support of women-led initiatives.

Other top-tier speakers included Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, who delivered a thought-provoking keynote on “Public-Private Partnerships: Capitalising Wealth Creation for Sustainable Growth.” She explored how strategic collaborations between the government and the private sector can drive long-term economic empowerment, especially for women-led businesses. Dr Oduwole emphasized the need for innovative policies, inclusive financing models, and structural reforms that foster an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and investment.

Abisoye Coker-Odusote, Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), spoke on “The Power of Identity in Securing Financial Opportunities.”

In her session, she addressed the critical role of digital identity in driving financial inclusion, particularly for underserved women. She highlighted how access to identity unlocks essential financial services, credit, government benefits, and digital platforms, forming the bedrock for equitable economic participation.

Funke Akindele, award-winning filmmaker, actress, and entrepreneur, captivated the audience with her session on “Building Wealth in the Creative Economy.” Sharing her personal journey and professional triumphs, she emphasized the vast potential of Nigeria’s creative sector and the importance of storytelling, brand building, and strategic partnerships. Her insights offered a blueprint for creatives to build sustainable businesses, generate wealth, and create meaningful impact in a competitive industry.

Julie McKay, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate, reaffirmed the U.S. government’s unwavering commitment to advancing women’s economic empowerment, stating,

When women thrive, entire economies thrive.

She underscored that at the core of the U.S. Mission’s efforts is the belief that empowering women not only drives GDP growth but also paves the way for mutually beneficial trade, investment, and long-term global prosperity.

Promoting women’s economic empowerment isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s smart economics, she affirmed.

One of the standout sessions, “Building Wealth in the Creative Economy,” featured prominent industry leaders such as Zina Anumudu, Founder of TSC Agency; Moriam Ajaga, Special Adviser to the President on Arts and Culture; and Kike Ojewale, Partner at Dentons ACAS–Law (Head Media, Sports, and Entertainment). The panel explored the financial potential within the creative sector and strategies for long-term wealth generation.

Another highlight was the “Multigenerational Wealth: Building & Sustaining Business Empires” session, moderated by Yewande Thorpe and featuring business leaders such as Oladunni Oyinaka, Executive Director at Celebrations; Cosmas Maduka Jr, Executive Director at Coscharis Group; Obinna Anyaegbu, Executive Director Asset & Investments Chisco group of companies; and Iroghama Ogbeifun, MD/CEO of Starzs Investment Company. Their discussion provided valuable insights into wealth preservation across generations.

Attendees were also inspired by the “Money Spinners: From Zero to Millions” panel, where successful entrepreneurs, including Nkiru Ayemere, CEO of Zephans and Co; Seun Alley, CEO and Co-Founder of Fez Delivery Co; Dr. Bea, Founder of Brich Aesthetics Clinics; Olumide Soyombo, Co-Founder of Bluechip Technologies and Voltron Capital; and Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Founder of Zapphaire Events, shared their journeys of building thriving businesses from the ground up.

A standout highlight of the summit was the strategic partnership between Herconomy and Nedcomoaks, a real estate development company, which aims to provide women with accessible opportunities to own land and property. This collaboration reinforces the summit’s mission of helping women build tangible wealth and long-term financial security, especially in sectors where female ownership has traditionally been limited.

Beyond panel discussions, the event featured engaging activities such as the Herconomy Savings Challenge, which rewarded participants with gold prizes, stock options, cash rewards, and an all-expenses-paid international trip. The Herconomy Enterprise Challenge was another major highlight, as innovative women-led businesses competed for grants to scale their ventures.

A lively debate session, “Cultural Expectations & Financial Implications: Is Home Cooking a More Valuable Investment than Outsourcing Meals in Today’s Society?”, sparked engaging discussions on modern financial habits, with perspectives from Ify Mogekwu (Ify’s Kitchen), Blessing Adesiyan (Founder and CEO, The Care Gap), Ayodeji Anibaba (GMD, Sweet Sensation), and Taiwo Ketiku (Foodie in Lagos).

The Herconomy Wealth Building Summit 2025 concluded as a significant triumph, further solidifying Herconomy’s dedication to addressing financial disparities and cultivating economic opportunities for women. As the event drew to a close, attendees departed equipped with actionable knowledge, valuable strategic networks, and a revitalized sense of purpose to actively shape their financial destinies.

From insightful high-level discussions to the establishment of memorable and impactful connections, the Herconomy Wealth Building Summit 2025 once again demonstrated that the collective and intentional gathering of women invariably leads to meaningful impact

Herconomy is a pioneering financial technology platform dedicated to empowering individuals, with a special focus on women, to grow their wealth securely. They offer high-yield savings accounts with interest rates up to 20% per annum, comprehensive financial education, and exclusive discounts on women-centric products and services.

Herconomy’s mission is to bridge the financial inclusion gap for women in Nigeria, providing them with the tools and opportunities to achieve economic empowerment.

Herconomy was recognized for its impact, as they were nominated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2023 for Inclusive Financial Product and recognized as a Key Driver for Financial Inclusion in 2024. Through innovation and advocacy, Herconomy has remained committed to creating sustainable financial solutions that empower women and drive economic growth.

For more highlights and future events, visit the website, or stay connected to Herconomy on Instagram.

