Own Your Vibe with Beefeater Pink, Absolut Watermelon, and Ballantine’s at Femme Fest Lagos 2025

Colette Otusheso Fronts Documentary Premiere Focused on African Storytelling

Here's how Kellogg's Marked Mother's Day with Stories That Made an Impact!

Animal Puppets are Coming to the Streets of Lagos this April! Join THE HERDS

LG Electronics and the +234Art Fair are Illuminating the Future of African Art

It's Happening! Chike, Qing Madi, Flavour & More Set to Perform at The Headies 2025

Rising Together: How Ibukun Awosika is Redefining Leadership for Women Worldwide

Chief Oladele Fajemirokun Celebrates a Remarkable 75th Birthday Milestone

Building Her Future: The SLA Young Nigeria Works is set to Empower Women one Skill at a Time

Daimler Truck honours Weststar Associates at her EliteClass Season Awards Ceremony

17 seconds ago

Femme Fest Lagos 2025 is finally here, and Beefeater Pink, Absolut Watermelon, and Ballantine’s are ready to provide unique experiences at the Wonderland-themed festival.

Get ready for a day of self-expressions, creativity, bold flavours, and immersive encounters, along with live performances by top female artistes and brand experiences that promise unforgettable moments.

Beefeater Pink takes the lead, urging you to unwind in style and injecting vibrant energy into the celebration.

Enter the Beefeater zone, where easy luxury meets joyful vitality. Sip on delicious, strawberry-infused cocktails and take up the atmosphere.

Don’t miss the classic Beefeater phone booth, a fun photo moment made for spontaneous, shareable shots and the best part? You get to take your pictures home with you as a keepsake. It’s the ideal place to rejuvenate, indulge, and enjoy the flavours of Beefeater Pink in an ambiance that combines calm with genuine festival intensity.


Absolut Watermelon brings a vibrant and refreshing burst of flavours to Femme Fest, like a cold sip on a hot summer day. From taking quick Polaroid pictures with your friends to customizing your own tote bags and tapping into your artistic side at the curated sip-and-paint session, while you create and connect. Enjoy crisp, fruity Absolut Watermelon cocktails in a space that celebrates creativity, community, and good vibes.


Ballantine’s is elevating your Femme Fest experience with an energizing gaming area that emphasizes connection and healthy competition.

Challenge your friends, meet new people, and ride the wave from day to night. As the sun goes down, Ballantine’s smooth, confident taste with gentle notes of honey, vanilla, and a dash of spice will keep the party going at the After-Party.

Pernod Ricard’s Marketing Director, Evane Chenuet, explains;

Femme Fest is a great platform to celebrate authenticity, connection, and creativity; values we hold dear at Pernod Ricard. Through these immersive experiences, we want everyone to feel inspired, celebrated, and free to own their vibe.

Beefeater Pink, Absolut Watermelon, and Ballantine’s will light up the Vendor Village with flavourful cocktails, excellent energy, and unforgettable experiences.

There will also be dedicated Drink More Water stations throughout the event grounds to help you remain hydrated. Remember to drink responsibly.

Join the Femme Fest Lagos 2025 on April 18th, at Muri Okunola Park, from 2PM to 11PM, for a day of daring, fun, and creativity.

It is time to celebrate and embrace your vibe.

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

