The Glenlivet’s Bold New Chapter: Why the “Live Original” Campaign is a Milestone for the African Spirits Market

The global spirits landscape is witnessing a significant shift toward the African continent, and The Glenlivet is leading the charge with its first-ever dedicated Africa campaign, titled “Live Original”. This move represents more than just a marketing push; it is a strategic alignment of the brand’s centuries-old heritage with the rapidly evolving consumer landscape in Africa. By launching a campaign that calls for consumers to “choose the unexpected,” The Glenlivet is positioning itself at the intersection of luxury and cultural authenticity.

At the heart of this strategy is the “Live Original” tagline, which serves as a modern expression of the brand’s core values: progress, refinement, and the courage to do things differently. The campaign utilizes a high-production hero film featuring a “reverse-storytelling” technique. Business analysts will note that this creative choice is intended to mirror the brand’s pioneering spirit by tracing every moment of success back to its original “spark”. This narrative structure reinforces the brand’s long-term value proposition, that true luxury is found in originality.

The selection of Brand Ambassadors; Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Farooq Oreagba, and Osas Ighodaro, is equally strategic. These individuals are not just celebrities; they are “pioneers” who embody the confidence that The Glenlivet wishes to associate with its Scotch whisky. By featuring them in striking portraits across Out-of-Home (OOH) platforms, the brand creates a visual bridge between the refinement of Speyside and the modern excellence of African leadership.

This campaign is deeply rooted in the legacy of George Smith, whose trailblazing approach to crafting whisky in the 1800s set a precedent for the industry. The Glenlivet is leveraging this history to prove it is “Made To Follow No One“. For the African market, this message translates into an ultra-premium brand identity that encourages consumers to choose authenticity over societal expectations. As the campaign rolls out, it sets a standard for how global heritage brands can authentically engage with African audiences while maintaining their premium positioning.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

About The Glenlivet

Founded in 1824 by George Smith, The Glenlivet is the definitive Speyside single malt Scotch whisky. Known as the “single malt that started it all,” the brand is built on a legacy of progress, refinement, and the courage to do things differently. George Smith’s trailblazing approach to crafting whisky in the Speyside region established a standard of excellence and a mindset rooted in a simple truth: The Glenlivet is made to follow no one.

Today, The Glenlivet continues to lead the category by encouraging consumers to “Live Original”. This modern philosophy serves as a bold call to choose authenticity over expectation and to embrace the unexpected path. Whether through its signature smooth flavor profile or its pioneering campaigns, The Glenlivet remains a symbol of confidence for those who value originality and the spirit of personal progress.

Sponsored Content