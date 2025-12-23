Connect with us

All the Fashion Moments from the “Colours of Fire” Movie Premiere

At Niyi Akinmolayan’s Colours of Fire premiere, Mercy Aigbe, Uzor Arukwe and Osas Ighodaro stepped out in bold looks that echoed the film’s themes.
If the name “Colours of Fire” set the mood, the premiere made sure it was followed through. The night was filled with bold colour choices, led by reds and rich tones that immediately set the scene.

Nollywood premieres are known for their fashion moments, and the cast of “Colours of Fire showed up ready. Some looks demanded a second look, others made their presence felt instantly. Mercy Aigbe’s entrance was hard to miss. She arrived in a red gown complete with wings — red wings — bringing a literal take on the film’s title to the carpet.

Uzor Arukwe switched things up in blue, standing out against the warmer palette of the night. The walking stick he carried added an unexpected element to the look, while his hairstyle pulled everything together in a way that felt intentional.

Osas Ighodaro took a sleek approach in a floor-length black velvet mermaid-style gown. A flame design ran from the bodice down to the hip, shifting through yellow, orange and crimson red. It was a clean interpretation of the theme, grounded and well executed.

The cast of “Colours of Fire” delivered a range of fashion moments that kept the premiere visually engaging from start to finish. If this was the introduction, the film has already made its first impression.

 

 

Mercy Aigbe

 

Uzor Arukwe

Uzor Arukwe

 

Osas Ighodaro

