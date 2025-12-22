Connect with us

Mercy Aigbe Slays in Fire-Inspired Look at "Colours of Fire" Premiere

Nairobi County Introduces Paid Menstrual Leave for Women Workers

Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Jake Paul in Sixth Round of Miami Heavyweight Showdown

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to Be Honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Grammys

Barack Obama’s 2025 Favourite Songs List Features Burna Boy, Olamide & Obongjayar

Coco Gauff Tops Forbes' 2025 Highest-Paid Female Athletes List

Davido to Headline AFCON 2025 Kick-Off Concert in Rabat

The Oscars Will Stream Live on YouTube Worldwide Beginning 2029

Donald Trump Expands U.S. Travel Restrictions: What It Means for Nigerian Visas and Entry

From Good Village to Good.Online: Nigeria’s Creators Are Stepping Into the Spotlight

Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe shut down the “Colours of Fire” movie premiere in Lagos with a breathtaking fire-themed look.
Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Mercy Aigbe/Instagram

You just have to believe us when we say Mercy Aigbe is a queen when it comes to fashion. Owambe, she is there. Weddings, she slays. Red carpets, premieres, film screenings — Aigbe has built a reputation around showing up fully formed, every single time.

So when she arrived at the premiere of “Colours of Fire,” it felt less like a surprise and more like confirmation. Aigbe, who plays Efunsetan in the film, stepped out in a look that leaned into symbolism without softening its intent. The deep red gown hugged the body before giving way to a sweeping train, its surface detailed with gold and red embroidery arranged in flame-like movements. Across the bodice, a corset structure framed a sweetheart neckline, interrupted by bold wing-shaped stitching in gold and orange threads.

Then came the wings. Oversized and feathered, they rose from the back of the gown in layers of crimson, orange and yellow, referencing fire in a way that felt literal and unapologetic.

She paired the gown with a ruby-toned statement necklace and matching earrings, keeping her jewellery close to the neckline. Her hair fell in long dark curls, while her makeup focused on sharp liner, sculpted contours and a nude glossy lip.

She captioned the photos “Fearless, formidable, fire,” complete with a fire emoji, and it felt fitting.

