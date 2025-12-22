Mercy Aigbe Slays in Fire-Inspired Look at “Colours of Fire” Premiere

You just have to believe us when we say Mercy Aigbe is a queen when it comes to fashion. Owambe, she is there. Weddings, she slays. Red carpets, premieres, film screenings — Aigbe has built a reputation around showing up fully formed, every single time.

So when she arrived at the premiere of “Colours of Fire,” it felt less like a surprise and more like confirmation. Aigbe, who plays Efunsetan in the film, stepped out in a look that leaned into symbolism without softening its intent. The deep red gown hugged the body before giving way to a sweeping train, its surface detailed with gold and red embroidery arranged in flame-like movements. Across the bodice, a corset structure framed a sweetheart neckline, interrupted by bold wing-shaped stitching in gold and orange threads.

Then came the wings. Oversized and feathered, they rose from the back of the gown in layers of crimson, orange and yellow, referencing fire in a way that felt literal and unapologetic.

She paired the gown with a ruby-toned statement necklace and matching earrings, keeping her jewellery close to the neckline. Her hair fell in long dark curls, while her makeup focused on sharp liner, sculpted contours and a nude glossy lip.

She captioned the photos “Fearless, formidable, fire,” complete with a fire emoji, and it felt fitting.

See more photos below