Mercy Aigbe Kicked Off the Year in Purple Aso-Oke and a White Gown

Mercy Aigbe stepped into the new year with style — and two birthday looks that quickly became the talk of our timelines. The Nollywood star turned 48 right at the start of the year, and she marked the moment in a way that felt both celebratory and personal.

There’s something especially lovely about a birthday that arrives alongside a brand-new year. It feels like a fresh chapter in every sense, and Mercy clearly leaned into that feeling. For her birthday, she shared a series of photos that had us admiring every detail, but two looks in particular stayed with us.

The first is a striking traditional look that feels deeply rooted and thoughtfully styled. Mercy wears a rich purple aso-oke set, detailed with geometric patterns in turquoise blue and cream embroidery. The look features a classic iro and buba, with bell sleeves that add a soft sense of volume, paired with a matching shoulder drape. Her gele is beautifully tied in the same deep purple, completing the look. She finishes things off with white coral beads, coordinating bracelets and rings, a white embroidered clutch with colourful floral details, and pointed heels that echo those floral accents. It’s the kind of outfit that feels timeless, considered and full of character.

Her second look shifts the mood entirely. This time, she steps out in a white off-shoulder gown with voluminous organza sleeves that give the dress its sculptural shape. The fitted bodice and skirt are richly detailed with crystal and pearl beading, creating a striking contrast with the softness of the sleeves. Her hair is styled in a sleek high bun, while her makeup features blue and teal tones that add depth without overpowering the look. She keeps her accessories simple but effective, choosing pearl studs, statement rings and a jewelled bracelet. It’s giving bridal in its elegance.

Both looks speak in different ways, yet they sit perfectly side by side — one rooted in tradition, the other leaning into modern glamour.

Scroll down to see Mercy Aigbe’s birthday looks below.

