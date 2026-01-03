BellaNaija is Turning The Big 20 in 2026!

BellaNaija turns 20 this year, and it feels like a good moment to pause, look back, and say thank you.

Two decades ago, the platform began with a simple but powerful belief: that African narratives deserved space, attention, and care. What started as a hobby has grown into a destination that many of us return to daily—for news, for culture, and for conversations that feel close to home.

Over the years, BellaNaija has documented weddings and wins, music and movies, style moments and social shifts. It has captured joy, change, and ambition, often reflecting the topics Africans were already discussing, and sometimes starting those conversations itself. Through it all, the journey has been shaped by the people who read, shared, and showed up.

This anniversary belongs as much to the community as it does to the brand. Every click, every lunch-break check-in, and every late-night scroll built BellaNaija into what it is today. You made space for us in your routines, your group chats, and your timelines.

As we mark twenty years, there is a deep sense of gratitude for the road travelled and excitement for what is still ahead. While a significant chapter is behind us, the mission is far from over. There are still voices to amplify, milestones to document, and many more conversations to hold.