Your 2026 Calendar Hack: How to Maximise Public Holidays in Nigeria

Listen, if you’re a 9-5er in Nigeria and you’re not strategically planning your leave days around public holidays, you’re doing yourself a disservice. Why use five days of annual leave when you can get nine consecutive days off? It’s not about working the system, it’s about working smart.

Let’s break down exactly how to maximise every single public holiday in 2026 so you can get the most rest, travel time, and life balance without burning through your precious annual leave allocation.

Easter Weekend: The Perfect Long Break

Public Holidays: Good Friday ( April 3 ) & Easter Monday (April 6)

& Easter Monday (April 6) Best Strategy: Take Tuesday 7th – Friday 10th off.

The Result: Use 4 leave days to get 10 consecutive days off (April 3–12)

The “Golden Week”: Eid-el-Kabir and Democracy Day

This is the most strategic part of 2026!

Public Holidays: Eid-el-Kabir ( Wed May 27 & Thu May 28 ) + Democracy Day ( Friday June 12 ).

The Mega-Strategy: If you take the 8 days between May 29 and June 11 off, you get nearly 3 weeks.

The Realistic Strategy: Take Mon 25th & Tue 26th May off.

The Result: Use 2 leave days to get 6 consecutive days off (May 23–28).

Workers’ Day Long Weekend

Public Holiday: Friday, May 1.

Strategy: No leave days needed for a 3-day weekend, but take Thursday April 30 off.

The Result: Use 1 leave day to get 4 days off (April 30 – May 3).

Eid-el-Mawlid and Independence Day

Eid-el-Mawlid: Tuesday, August 25 . (Taking Monday 24th off gives you a 4-day break).

Independence Day: Thursday, October 1 .

Strategy: Take Friday, October 2nd off.

The Result: Use 1 leave day to get 4 days off (Oct 1–4).

December: The Grand Finale

Public Holidays: Christmas Day ( Friday, Dec 25 ) & Boxing Day ( Saturday, Dec 26 ).

Note: Because Boxing Day is a Saturday, Monday Dec 28 will likely be a public holiday.

Strategy: Take Tuesday 29th – Thursday 31st off.

The Result: Use 3 leave days to get 10 consecutive days off (Dec 25 – Jan 3, 2027).

Pro Tips

Book Early – Put in leave requests immediately once you’ve identified strategic dates

Check Company Calendar – Some companies have blackout periods

Coordinate with Your Team – Ensure coverage is sorted

Keep Days in Reserve – Don’t allocate everything at once

Consider Off-Peak Travel – Book flights and accommodation early or choose less popular destinations

Important Note: Islamic holidays (Eid-el-Fitri, Eid-el-Kabir, and Eidul-Mawlid) are based on lunar cycles and may shift by a day or two depending on moon sighting. Always confirm the exact dates closer to the time before finalising your leave requests.