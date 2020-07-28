Connect with us

We're Getting a Public Holiday on Thursday & Friday

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina Has Been Cleared of Ethical Wrongdoings

Remember the Chrisland School Supervisor accused of Assaulting a Pupil? Here's an Update on the Case

#COVID19 Updates: Minister of Aviation Lists 14 Airports Open for Domestic Flights

Lt. Victor Agunbiade Gets a Commendation Medal for His Meritorious Service in the US Navy 👏🏾

Nigerians React as Isa Pantami orders NIPOST to suspend new charges

Nigerians are Not Happy about the New NIPOST Fee

It's True, the US Court has Dismissed the Complaint against Mr. Woodbery - Here's Why

Here's Why President Buhari is visiting Mali

NCDC sets up Five New COVID-19 Testing Centres

BellaNaija.com

Published

34 mins ago

 on

We’re getting a public holiday on Thursday and Friday in celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

According to Premium Times, this announcement was made on Tuesday in a statement signed by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, following a declaration by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Minister congratulated Muslims and all Nigerians, urging us all to take on the good spirits of “love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him)”.

He also asked that we work hand-in-hand with the government toward curbing the spread of COVID-19 and restore “faith in the administration” which he said would “continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualizing the full potentials of the country.”

This Eid-el-Kabir is one that specifically requires the co-operation of all Nigerians. While it is often said that the best Eids are those spent with people, it is advised that you take responsibility and stay safe by observing all the COVID-19 safety regulations issued by relevant authorities.

