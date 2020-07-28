Connect with us

News

What's Happening in Egypt with the Arrest of Influencers over "Indecent" TikTok Videos?

News

We're Getting a Public Holiday on Thursday & Friday

News

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina Has Been Cleared of Ethical Wrongdoings

News

Remember the Chrisland School Supervisor accused of Assaulting a Pupil? Here's an Update on the Case

News

#COVID19 Updates: Minister of Aviation Lists 14 Airports Open for Domestic Flights

News

Lt. Victor Agunbiade Gets a Commendation Medal for His Meritorious Service in the US Navy 👏🏾

News

Nigerians React as Isa Pantami orders NIPOST to suspend new charges

News

Nigerians are Not Happy about the New NIPOST Fee

News

It's True, the US Court has Dismissed the Complaint against Mr. Woodbery - Here's Why

News

Here's Why President Buhari is visiting Mali

News

What’s Happening in Egypt with the Arrest of Influencers over “Indecent” TikTok Videos?

BellaNaija.com

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Remember a few months ago, when we saw how five Nigerian Immigration female officers were allegedly handed queries for participating in the #BOPDaddy/#DontRushChallenge? According to the query, the women’s acts “caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organisation is considered scandalous.”

And their ‘punishment’ was redeployment to some strategic areas in Nigeria. But thanks to the effort of Nigerians, the re-deployment of the #Immigration5 ladies was put to a halt.

Looks like something similar but much worse is happening in Egypt.

Egypt, a conservative Muslim nation, has in recent years been cracking down on female singers and dancers over online content it considers too indecent. Enforcing strict internet controls through laws allowing authorities to block websites deemed a threat to national security and to monitor personal social media accounts with more than 5,000 followers.

Just last month, an Egyptian court sentenced a belly dancer Sama al-Masry to three years for inciting “debauchery” on social media after posting a TikTok dance video, Al Jazeera reports. In 2018, a female singer was detained for “incitement to debauchery” for a video deemed provocative, while a female pop singer was sentenced to two years in prison on similar charges.

Now, Haneen Hossam, Mowada al-Adham and three other women, who weren’t publicly identified, were found guilty of promoting immorality and “violating public morals”, according to The Guardian.

Haneen Hossam was arrested in April after posting a clip explaining how girls could earn money by working with her to broadcast videos, which authorities interpreted as promotion for young women to sell sex online, according to the South China Morning.

While Mowada al-Adham was arrested in May after she posted satirical videos on TikTok and Instagram, where she has at least two million followers. The three other women were charged with helping Hossam and Al-Adham manage their social media accounts, The Guardian reports.

Intissar Al-Saeed, a women’s rights lawyer said the recent verdict was “shocking but expected.”

“It is still a dangerous indicator…,” the attorney told AFP. “Regardless of the divergent views on the content presented by the girls on TikTok, it still is not a reason for imprisonment.”

A petition has been launched on Change.org demanding the release of the ladies with more than 1500 signatures.

The petition reads:

We are a group of women calling on state authorities to stop targeting women on TikTok. We call on the National Council for Women to provide legal support for Haneen Hossam, Mawada El-Adham, Menna AbdelAziz, Sherry Hanem, Nora Hesham, Manar Samy, Reenad Emad, Hadeer Hady, and Bassant Mohamed.

Several Egyptians have taken to Twitter to condemn the arrests.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

This is Why Nigerians Need More Community/Public Libraries

Living Your Difference: Tom Is Not Trying to Be a Man… He Just Is!

Adanna Elechi: The Mistake I Made with My Debut Novel – The Cover

Akinlabi Ajelabi of Josla Electric is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Sola Amadi: Strive For Excellence at All Times

Advertisement
css.php