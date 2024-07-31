Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Hilda Baci, Burna Boy, Elsa Majimbo & More Creators Among TikTok's Visionary Voices Africa Honourees

Career Inspired Movies & TV

Moses Babatope Launches Nile Media Entertainment Group to Transform African Cinema

BN TV Inspired Living

Melinda French Gates Celebrates Turning 60 with "Moments That Make Us" feat. Michelle Obama, Oprah & More

Inspired News Promotions

Ugonna Achebe: From Participant to Leader – Junior Achievement Nigeria's New Executive Director

BN TV Inspired

Falz Talks Rest, New Music, Activism & More on "Unpack With Nay"

BN TV Events Inspired

Fola David Draws a 1,000-Metre Masterpiece for Guinness World Record Attempt

Inspired News

26 Nigerians Among Graduates Celebrated at African Leadership University's Graduation Ceremony

BN TV Inspired Music

#WithChude: Ego Ogbaro Discusses Her Journey Beyond Lagbaja to Finding New Success

Beauty BN TV Inspired Style

Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

Inspired Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Celebrating 82 Years: The Man, The Voice, The Legend - A Look at Olu Jacobs' Illustrious Career

Inspired

Hilda Baci, Burna Boy, Elsa Majimbo & More Creators Among TikTok’s Visionary Voices Africa Honourees

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Four Nigerians including Hilda Baci, Burna Boy, Iremide and Blaqboi Victor are among the creatives announced by TikTok for its inaugural Visionary Voices Africa List. The list honours individuals leading industry-shifting innovations, creating viral trends that elevate African music, transforming entertainment spaces, and enhancing cultural representation. It also recognises those making waves on TikTok and inspiring change beyond the platform.

The honourees are categorised into three groups: Creators, Small-Owned Businesses, and Industry Disruptors. Each category highlights individuals reimagining African culture in unique ways, using TikTok to educate, entertain and advocate for the African community.

According to TikTok, the Visionary Voices Africa List kicks off its Visionary Voices Africa celebration with an in-app #VisionaryVoicesAfrica programming hub set to feature a Visionary Voices Africa music playlist, highlighting sounds of the diaspora.

The Creators category acknowledges those who captivate audiences with engaging and dynamic content. From comedians and sports enthusiasts to dancers, these creators are expanding the possibilities of what can be achieved on the platform. The category includes Iremide (Nigeria), Elsa Majimbo (Kenya), Moghelingz (Kenya), Chad Jones (South Africa), and Arap Uria (Kenya).

The Small-Owned Businesses category includes Blaqboi Victor (Nigeria), Dreadlocks Nairobi Kenya Salon (Kenya), Kayla Kim Meiring (South Africa), Bolo Bespoke (Kenya) and Rethread (South Africa).

The Industry Disruptors category includes Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Hilda Baci, Siphelele Sibiya | The Popi Show (South Africa), The Joy Music Group (South Africa) and Uncle Waffles (Swaziland). 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Temitope Senbanjo on How She Built Solid Relationships in Today’s “Work and Life in Dubai”

Smart Emmanuel: How to Navigate Distractions in the Digital Age

Mfonobong Inyang: David’s Divine Leadership versus Saul’s Ceremonial Rule

Farida Yahya: Lessons from Leading the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria

Being Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes Changed Debby Ojay’s Life. Read About it in This ‘Doing Life With…’
css.php