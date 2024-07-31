Hilda Baci, Burna Boy, Elsa Majimbo & More Creators Among TikTok’s Visionary Voices Africa Honourees

Four Nigerians including Hilda Baci, Burna Boy, Iremide and Blaqboi Victor are among the creatives announced by TikTok for its inaugural Visionary Voices Africa List. The list honours individuals leading industry-shifting innovations, creating viral trends that elevate African music, transforming entertainment spaces, and enhancing cultural representation. It also recognises those making waves on TikTok and inspiring change beyond the platform.

The honourees are categorised into three groups: Creators, Small-Owned Businesses, and Industry Disruptors. Each category highlights individuals reimagining African culture in unique ways, using TikTok to educate, entertain and advocate for the African community.

According to TikTok, the Visionary Voices Africa List kicks off its Visionary Voices Africa celebration with an in-app #VisionaryVoicesAfrica programming hub set to feature a Visionary Voices Africa music playlist, highlighting sounds of the diaspora.

The Creators category acknowledges those who captivate audiences with engaging and dynamic content. From comedians and sports enthusiasts to dancers, these creators are expanding the possibilities of what can be achieved on the platform. The category includes Iremide (Nigeria), Elsa Majimbo (Kenya), Moghelingz (Kenya), Chad Jones (South Africa), and Arap Uria (Kenya).

The Small-Owned Businesses category includes Blaqboi Victor (Nigeria), Dreadlocks Nairobi Kenya Salon (Kenya), Kayla Kim Meiring (South Africa), Bolo Bespoke (Kenya) and Rethread (South Africa).

The Industry Disruptors category includes Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Hilda Baci, Siphelele Sibiya | The Popi Show (South Africa), The Joy Music Group (South Africa) and Uncle Waffles (Swaziland).