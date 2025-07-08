Connect with us

Debo “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo Completes Advanced Acting Course at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

Debo “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo Completes Advanced Acting Course at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

Debo “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo just wrapped up an Advanced Acting for Camera course at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Mr Macaroni/Instagram

AdebowaleDeboAdedayo or as we fondly know him, Mr Macaroni, is adding a new feather to his already impressive cap. The actor, comedian, and activist recently completed the Advanced Acting for Camera Course at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, and from the looks of it, he had a transformative experience.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Mr Macaroni wrote:

I am excited to complete the Advanced Acting For Camera Course at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.
I had a great time with the most adorable and creatively inspiring course mates as we were graciously tutored by exceptionally transformative and illuminating Teachers.
Grateful for this experience and even charged to do more on this journey of personal and professional development.

And if you’ve followed his journey, you’ll know this isn’t just another flex, it’s a real step forward for someone who’s serious about the craft.

While many know Mr Macaroni for his comedic skits and signature “You are doing well!” line, he’s also been quietly building a strong presence on screen. He’s featured in films like Tunde Kelani’s “Ayinla,” Kunle Afolayan’s “Aníkúlápó,” “Freedom Way,” “Lisabi: The Uprising,” and “Red Circle,” and more.

Completing a course at RADA, one of the most respected drama schools in the world, marks yet another exciting milestone for Mr Macaroni as he expands his presence on screen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adebowale (@mrmacaroni1)

