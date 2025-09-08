From “Igbeva” to Impact: A Rising Designer’s Bold Debut

Graduating with distinction from the University of Hertfordshire’s MSc in International Business program, Eric Ihaza emerges as a bold new voice in fashion and creative entrepreneurship with the launch of ‘IGBEVA’, a twelve-piece debut collection that marks the start of an extraordinary journey, blending culture, resilience, and global ambition.

Growing up without access to fine clothes, Eric Ihaza learned to manage with little, always striving to look presentable with what he had. That early discipline in personal presentation evolved into a deep appreciation for style and a lifelong dream of fashion design. But the deeper inspiration came from his father, a man who, regardless of the context, often placed twelfth, in academics, in sports, in life. That number, once a quiet reminder of being overlooked, has now been reclaimed as a symbol of growth, perseverance, and reinvention.

“You can be the 12th and still be the best. That’s what this collection stands for,” Eric Ihaza shares. *“My story isn’t one of easy wins. I didn’t grow up with privilege, but I had vision, discipline, and faith. I worked hard, believed harder, and today, I’m not just launching a collection — I’m launching a movement.”

Each piece in the IGBEVA collection carries a name and a narrative. These are garments with

soul, each telling a chapter of a journey defined by transformation, self-belief, and purpose.

From streetwear-inspired silhouettes to culturally grounded details, the designs bridge heritage and contemporary sophistication. They are not just clothes — they are messages in motion.

Each of the twelve pieces in IGBEVA is named after someone who profoundly touched Eric Ihaza’s life, mentors, family members, friends, and silent supporters who shaped his journey, often in quiet or unrecognized ways. These garments are tributes. Woven with intention and meaning, they not only reflect his growth, but honor those who believed in him and those who didn’t yet still inspired him to rise.

This collection is deeply personal,” Eric Ihaza says. “Each name carries a memory, a lesson, a moment that moved me forward. I wanted to show gratitude and immortalize their impact through design.

More than a designer, Eric Ihaza sees himself now as a businessman with a mission: to inspire the underestimated, the overlooked, and the underdog. With his academic grounding in international business and his roots in raw creativity, he’s poised to build a fashion brand that not only sets trends but shifts mindsets.

“IGBEVA is proof that greatness doesn’t require perfect beginnings. It requires vision, purpose, and persistence,” he adds. “Whether you’re coming from the bottom or taking 12th place, with the right mindset, energy, and grace, you can still rise.”

As the IGBEVA collection prepares to make its international debut, Eric Ihaza invites the world to experience the fusion of storytelling and style and to believe that where you start doesn’t define where you can go.

About Eric Ihaza

Eric Ihaza is a Nigerian-born, award-winning international stylist and designer, and a graduate of the University of Hertfordshire’s MSc in International Business with distinction. Blending African heritage with global aesthetics, he is committed to using fashion and entrepreneurship to empower and inspire.

In 2024, he was awarded Best UK Stylist at the BEFFTA (Black Entertainment, Film, Fashion, Television, Arts, and Sports Awards), an honor that recognizes excellence within the Black British and international creative community. Over the years, Eric has styled a diverse roster of high-profile clients, including renowned artists and media personalities such as Teni, Osas Ighodaro, Tuface Idibia, Eku Edewor, Lala Akindoju, Kaylah Oniwo, Wale Ojo, Sophia Momodu, Sharon Ooja, Mr. Macaroni, Bisola Aiyeola, and many others.

Beyond fashion styling, Eric has made a significant impact in film and television as a costume designer for major productions such as Gangs of Lagos, The Smart Money Woman (Seasons 1 & 2), Perfect Arrangement, When Love Strikes, Honey Money, and many other acclaimed projects.

With IGBEVA, his debut fashion collection, he takes the first step toward a bold vision of building a legacy brand that inspires change through style and storytelling.

