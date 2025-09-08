Unlock Global Opportunities: Boldswitch Introduces U.S. Bank Accounts for Nigerians with Zero Fees

Getting paid from the United States has always been one of the biggest challenges for Nigerian freelancers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. Whether it’s receiving client payments, sending money to partners, or accessing global online platforms, cross-border banking has been filled with high fees, delays, and endless paperwork.

Boldswitch is changing that.

The Nigerian fintech company has just launched a U.S. Bank Account for Nigerians, giving freelancers, remote workers, and business owners seamless access to the U.S. financial system. With this breakthrough, Nigerians can now receive and send money directly to U.S. bank accounts at the best transfer rates without the hassles of traditional banking.

Global Payments Made Easy

With a Boldswitch U.S. Bank Account, Nigerians can:

– Receive payments from U.S. clients and employers quickly and securely.

– Send money directly to any U.S. bank account, making global business more connected.

– Access global platforms without restrictions, whether you’re freelancing, selling online, or building an international business.

For freelancers, this means no more struggling with unreliable payment gateways. For businesses, it means faster settlements and direct access to the world’s largest economy.

Virtual Dollar Cards for Everyday Freedom

Beyond banking, Boldswitch also provides virtual USD cards for online shopping and subscriptions. These cards work across all platforms; including Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Google, PayPal, Spotify, Uber, Airbnb, AliExpress, Microsoft, Facebook Ads, Instagram Ads, TikTok Ads, Shein, Temu, Twitter and many more, offering Nigerians the freedom to shop and pay globally without inflated exchange rates.

With some of the conversion rates in the market, Boldswitch virtual USD cards help Nigerians save money while staying connected to the global digital economy.

Special Launch Promo: Zero Fees for Freelancers

To celebrate the launch, Boldswitch is offering a special promo:

Zero fees for Nigerian freelancers receiving payments from U.S. clients and employers. This means freelancers can enjoy 100% of their hard-earned money, without worrying about

charges eating into their income.

Why Nigerians Are Choosing Boldswitch

Best U.S.– Nigeria transfer rates

Fast, secure global payments

Virtual cards that work everywhere

Simple onboarding for Nigerians at home and abroad

Zero fees promo for freelancers

With Boldswitch, Nigerians now have the power to earn, spend, and save globally—without

borders.

The Future of Banking for Nigerians

As remote work continues to rise and global opportunities open up, Boldswitch is positioning itself as the go-to financial bridge between Nigeria and the United States. According to Glad Akhison, CEO of Boldswitch, the U.S. Bank Account launch is just the beginning of the company’s mission to empower Nigerians with borderless financial solutions.

Get started today with Boldswitch and experience borderless banking. Click here to open a U.S. Bank Account.

Sponsored Content