NASENI Unveils InnovateNaija, A 250million Naira Innovation Challenge designed to Shape the Future of Nigeria’s Infrastructure

The future of Nigerian innovation is here, and it’s powered by its youth. The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has officially launched the InnovateNaija Challenge, a nationwide movement designed to discover and empower the country’s brightest minds.

With an impressive total prize pool of N250 million, this competition is set to become Nigeria’s largest showcase of homegrown products in science, engineering, and manufacturing. The grand prize winner will be awarded a whopping N100 million grant to turn their groundbreaking idea into a reality.The challenge kicked off on September 4, 2025, at GITEX Nigeria on the 10x Stage at the Landmark Event Center in Lagos.

InnovateNaija is more than a competition; it’s a nationwide search for the next generation of industry leaders. Young Nigerians are invited to submit their most creative inventions and products via engaging video entries to vie for a spot in this monumental event. Innovators can apply and find more information here.

The excitement will unfold over three thrilling months, structured in two dynamic phases:

Phase 1: Thirty-six innovators, one from each state and the FCT will be selected through a blend of public voting and expert review. Each of these state winners will secure a N2.5 million grant to help advance their innovations.

Phase 2: The top 15 innovators will earn their place at the grand finale: the NASENI Invention Fest in Abuja in February 2026. Here, they will present their products to a panel of expert judges and key stakeholders. The stakes are immense, as the top three national winners will be chosen, with the ultimate champion taking home the N100 million grant to scale their solution.

In parallel with the challenge, InnovateNaija marks the pre-launch of the NASENI Innovation Hub. This cutting-edge facility is designed to bridge the gap between brilliant ideas and market-ready products. By providing critical infrastructure, mentorship, capacity building, and funding, the hub will serve as the ultimate launchpad, transforming innovators into entrepreneurs and sparking a new era of collaboration and growth in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

We are committed to fostering an environment where these innovations can thrive,” said Khalil Sulaiman Halilu, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI. “The InnovateNaija Challenge is an incredible opportunity to identify, empower, and support Nigeria’s most promising young innovators. Our Innovation Hub is designed to strengthen research and development with a clear focus on advancing Nigeria’s technological capabilities and promoting homegrown solutions, not just for Nigeria, but for all of Africa.

Anna Ekeledo, Executive Director at AfriLabs, added,

We believe in the power of homegrown innovation to drive Africa’s development, and InnovateNaija is a powerful testament to that belief. By empowering innovators across every state in Nigeria, this competition fuels creativity and strengthens the entire ecosystem. We are thrilled to partner with NASENI on this groundbreaking initiative that will showcase Nigerian ingenuity and provide the resources needed to scale impactful solutions.

About NASENI

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is a federal government intervention agency under the Presidency whose mission is to nurture a dynamic science and engineering infrastructure base to support Nigeria’s industrialization.

About AfriLabs

AfriLabs is Africa’s largest network of technology and innovation hubs, dedicated to fostering the growth of the continent’s innovation ecosystem by connecting hubs and stakeholders to facilitate collaboration, knowledge transfer, and resource sharing.

