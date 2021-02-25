Connect with us

Falz, Tems, DJ Switch, Burna Boy named in Avance Media’s 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians List for 2020

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Avance Media has announced finalists for the 5th edition of its annual ranking focused on young people, dubbed: 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians. This annual programme celebrates and honours Nigeria’s most outstanding youth.

The list which is centred on revealing the most hard-working youth features individuals who stood tall in their business and careers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest. Putting diversity into consideration, the list features young people from varied industries and sectors including Politics, Civil Society, Music, Business, Media, Science and Technology.

Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, noted that the annual ranking of influential young Nigerians continue to serve as an avenue for inspiration to all young people as they pursue excellence in their various endeavours.

Some of the notable individuals present on the list include Mark Angel, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage etc.

Unlike previous rankings where qualified individuals are listed in the order of ranks in line with public votes, this year’s ranking is published in alphabetical order. Without public voting, this list features extraordinary and lesser-known individuals who contributed in diverse ways towards the fight against COVID-19 and the EndSARS protest.

This year’s ranking features (33) notable young female Nigerians and a special category dedicated to the leaders of the EndSARS protest.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2020 100 Most Influential Young Nigerian arranged in alphabetical order.

