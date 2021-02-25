Read Lala Akindoju’s Sweet Birthday Message to Hubby Chef Fregz

Nollywood actress Kemi Lala Akindoju is celebrating her popular chef husband Gbubemi Fregene, widely known as Chef Fregz with sweet words of appreciation and prayer on his birthday.

The couple has been in the news, serving cuteness overload since they announced that they’re expecting their first child.

Lala shared adorable photos of herself and hubby, and captioning them, she wrote:

My partner in love, life and purpose. My constant reminder of what it means to love selflessly and wholly. Oritsegbubemi Edward, you are the real deal.

Happy birthday Mr A, through the a reasonably tough past year, you daily push through every hurdle and I celebrate your heart of gold, your love for people, and most importantly your love for God.

This new year, God will honour you! Thank you for daily helping me become a better version of myself. I love doing life with you and I’m looking forward to enjoying this new phase with you forever.

Happy birthday to the best guy and the best chef in the world. ❤️❤️

Happy birthday Chef Fregz🎂🎉❤

Photo Credit: @lalaakindoju