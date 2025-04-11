Before the ‘Yes’: Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Get Real About Marriage Decisions

Is it just butterflies in your belly, or do they truly have what it takes to go the distance? How do you know when it’s the right time to take that bold step into marriage with your partner? Are there green flags that say “go ahead” or red ones that should send you running?

In this episode of Transparent Talk Show, Daniel and Toyosi Etim–Effiong dive into the marriage conversation and unpack the signs that someone might actually be the right one for you. They share their own experiences — the highs, the doubts, and the defining moments.

It’s an honest and reflective conversation. Daniel opens up about a time he nearly called off the wedding, even ranting to his dad, who simply laughed in his face. But he also talks about the quiet, peaceful moments with Toyosi that reassured him, even in the midst of little arguments, that she was the one.

This episode is heartfelt, thoughtful, and absolutely necessary.

Watch below.