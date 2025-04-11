Connect with us

This Duck Stew by Ivan Eats Is What Comfort Tastes Like

Lanre Olusola & Femi Adeagbo Talk Nigeria’s Potential Greatness on the Be Transformed Podcast

Fresh, Crunchy & Full of Flavour: You Need to Try This Nigerian Coleslaw

Davido Talks New Album '5ive,' Family, Afrobeats & More on The Breakfast Club

Turn Two Slices of Bread and a Sausage Into a Snack You’ll Love

These 5 Burna Boy Live Performances Still Have Us Screaming “African Giant!"

Tems Light Up Dreamville Fest with Bold Fashion & Powerful Hits | Watch

Feeling Hungry? Try Igbangwu for a Delicious Dose of Nigerian Tradition

Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

"I Refuse to Give In to Despair": Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on Race, History & Identity in America

This Duck Stew by Ivan Eats Is What Comfort Tastes Like

Rich in flavour and deeply aromatic, this duck stew recipe is perfect for slow evenings and memorable meals.
8 seconds ago

Photo Credit: ivaneats.com

There’s nothing quite like relaxing at home with a warm, flavourful bowl of stew. The kind that fills your kitchen with comforting aromas and your heart with joy. You’re probably already thinking of a few favourite options, but don’t overthink it. We’ve got one you absolutely need to try: this mouthwatering duck stew recipe by Ivan Eats.

Slow-cooked with red wine, prunes, and olives, this cosy dish is packed with rich, layered flavours. The duck becomes meltingly tender, while the sauce strikes the perfect balance between savoury and sweet — making it a dish that works beautifully for any occasion.

Watch how Ivan brings it all together below!

