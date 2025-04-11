This Duck Stew by Ivan Eats Is What Comfort Tastes Like

There’s nothing quite like relaxing at home with a warm, flavourful bowl of stew. The kind that fills your kitchen with comforting aromas and your heart with joy. You’re probably already thinking of a few favourite options, but don’t overthink it. We’ve got one you absolutely need to try: this mouthwatering duck stew recipe by Ivan Eats.

Slow-cooked with red wine, prunes, and olives, this cosy dish is packed with rich, layered flavours. The duck becomes meltingly tender, while the sauce strikes the perfect balance between savoury and sweet — making it a dish that works beautifully for any occasion.

Watch how Ivan brings it all together below!