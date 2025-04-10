Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Lanre Olusola & Femi Adeagbo Talk Nigeria’s Potential Greatness on the Be Transformed Podcast

BN TV Cuisine

Fresh, Crunchy & Full of Flavour: You Need to Try This Nigerian Coleslaw

BN TV Music

Davido Talks New Album '5ive,' Family, Afrobeats & More on The Breakfast Club

BN TV Cuisine

Turn Two Slices of Bread and a Sausage Into a Snack You’ll Love

BN TV Music

These 5 Burna Boy Live Performances Still Have Us Screaming “African Giant!"

BN TV Music Scoop

Tems Light Up Dreamville Fest with Bold Fashion & Powerful Hits | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Feeling Hungry? Try Igbangwu for a Delicious Dose of Nigerian Tradition

BN TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

BN TV Inspired Literature Scoop

"I Refuse to Give In to Despair": Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on Race, History & Identity in America

BN TV Cuisine

If You Love Coconut Rice, You’ll Want This Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen

BN TV

Lanre Olusola & Femi Adeagbo Talk Nigeria’s Potential Greatness on the Be Transformed Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The Catalyst, Lanre Olusola, recently sat down with Global ICT Consultant Femi Adeagbo on the Be Transformed Podcast to discuss the potential greatness in Nigeria and the overlooked aspects of its economy.

Femi challenges Nigeria’s GDP figures, arguing that much of the country’s true economic activity occurs outside official data. He points to Nigeria’s party culture as an example, where events like weddings and birthdays drive sectors like catering, photography, decoration, and more—yet none of this is captured formally.

Femi also shares a personal decision he made during the COVID-19 pandemic to stop spending on imported alcohol as a form of economic protest. He explains that while money spent on local food circulates within the local economy, imported alcohol drains funds abroad, benefiting foreign producers instead.

He connects this kind of spending to the success of global companies like LVMH and points out how alcohol plays a significant role in their profits. Femi also recalls an analysis comparing Nigeria’s spending on hair imports versus tractors, showing how the informal economy remains largely untracked.

Watch below to learn more about how Nigeria’s economic potential can be harnessed for real growth.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php