Lanre Olusola Discusses Building Meaningful Relationships on Be Transformed Podcast

In a recent episode of the Be Transformed Podcast, The Catalyst, Lanre Olusola, explores how to build meaningful relationships in a time when connection is common but depth is rare. He explains that even though people are more connected than ever, many still feel alone. According to him, this is because connection is not the same as relationship.

He highlights three core elements that hold every relationship together: purpose, presence and pursuit. He explains that no relationship works without intentionality. Purpose gives the relationship direction. Presence keeps it alive. Pursuit helps it grow. All three must work together for any relationship to thrive.

Lanre describes people as doors. Some open you up to purpose while others close you off from where you are meant to be. For this reason, he says not every relationship is equal. Some are meant to last. Others exist for a season. Wisdom is knowing the difference. Holding on to what was only meant for a time, he explains, can keep a person stuck in the wrong place at the right time.

He also introduces five categories of relationships, starting with foundational ones. These include parents, guardians, siblings, teachers and caregivers — people who help shape identity and values from an early stage. According to Lanre, although these relationships are not chosen, they are essential. He encourages listeners to honour them and recognise the role they play in how a person’s life begins and develops.

Watch below.

