Baking Carrot Cake This Weekend? Here’s a Recipe to Try from Toms

Cooking With Ijey Has a Coconut Shortbread Recipe You’ll Want to Save

See Odogwu Parara & Achalugo Back in Action for Boy Spyce’s ‘Achalugo’ Visuals

If You Can’t Get Enough of Darkoo’s ‘Like Dat’ Challenge, Wait Till You See the Music Video

Watch Daniel Ochuko Cook Up a Nutritious Pot of Anambra-Style Oha Soup

Fido’s New Music Video "Joy Is Coming" Is a Beautiful Lagos Homecoming You Need to See

Niecy Nash Dances Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel in a Fiery Red Look

Lovie Simone & Michael Cooper Jr Talk “Forever,” Celebrity Crushes and the Prom Scene That Stole Our Hearts

Asun Rice That’ll Have You Coming Back for Seconds | Here’s How Raphiat's Lifestyle Does It

Your Taste Buds Deserve This Creamy Turkey Shawarma by Daniel Ochuko

Weekends are a good time to take things slow. If you feel like baking, this carrot cake recipe from food blogger Toms is a great one to try. It’s simple, full of flavour and doesn’t ask for too much.

The dry ingredients include plain flour, brown and white sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and a bit of salt. For the wet mix, you’ll need milk, vanilla, oil and eggs. Once everything is combined, grated carrots are folded in. They add moisture, colour and that soft texture carrot cake is known for.

After baking, the cake is finished with a light cream cheese frosting made with whipped cream, mascarpone, Greek yogurt, cream cheese and icing sugar. It spreads easily and has a balanced taste that’s not too sweet. A sprinkle of chopped walnuts on top adds crunch and a nice contrast.

It’s the kind of cake that works well for guests or just as a weekend treat to enjoy with tea or coffee.

Watch below to see how Toms puts it all together.

