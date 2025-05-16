Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Cooking With Ijey Has a Coconut Shortbread Recipe You’ll Want to Save

BN TV Music

See Odogwu Parara & Achalugo Back in Action for Boy Spyce’s ‘Achalugo’ Visuals

BN TV Music

If You Can’t Get Enough of Darkoo’s ‘Like Dat’ Challenge, Wait Till You See the Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Watch Daniel Ochuko Cook Up a Nutritious Pot of Anambra-Style Oha Soup

BN TV Music

Fido’s New Music Video "Joy Is Coming" Is a Beautiful Lagos Homecoming You Need to See

BN TV Scoop

Niecy Nash Dances Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel in a Fiery Red Look

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lovie Simone & Michael Cooper Jr Talk “Forever,” Celebrity Crushes and the Prom Scene That Stole Our Hearts

BN TV Cuisine

Asun Rice That’ll Have You Coming Back for Seconds | Here’s How Raphiat's Lifestyle Does It

BN TV Cuisine

Your Taste Buds Deserve This Creamy Turkey Shawarma by Daniel Ochuko

BN TV Music

Caught in the Jam? Cobhams Asuquo Just Dropped the Ultimate Lagos Vibe "The Traffic Song"

BN TV

Cooking With Ijey Has a Coconut Shortbread Recipe You’ll Want to Save

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Have you tried making shortbread cookies right in your own kitchen? Cooking With Ijey recently shared a simple coconut short bread recipe that’s easy to follow and full of flavour. With buttery dough, shredded coconut and a touch of coconut oil, these cookies come together quickly and bake into soft, golden treats.

She starts by mixing butter and sugar until smooth. Then she adds an egg and some evaporated milk to bring everything together. After that, she adds flour, salt, coconut flakes and a bit of coconut oil. Once the dough is ready, she rolls it out, cuts it into shapes and places them in the fridge to chill for about an hour.

Once firm, the cookies go into a preheated oven at 170°C and bake for 20 minutes. They come out golden at the edges, soft in the middle and filled with coconut flavour in every bite.

Watch below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php