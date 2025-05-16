Cooking With Ijey Has a Coconut Shortbread Recipe You’ll Want to Save

Have you tried making shortbread cookies right in your own kitchen? Cooking With Ijey recently shared a simple coconut short bread recipe that’s easy to follow and full of flavour. With buttery dough, shredded coconut and a touch of coconut oil, these cookies come together quickly and bake into soft, golden treats.

She starts by mixing butter and sugar until smooth. Then she adds an egg and some evaporated milk to bring everything together. After that, she adds flour, salt, coconut flakes and a bit of coconut oil. Once the dough is ready, she rolls it out, cuts it into shapes and places them in the fridge to chill for about an hour.

Once firm, the cookies go into a preheated oven at 170°C and bake for 20 minutes. They come out golden at the edges, soft in the middle and filled with coconut flavour in every bite.

Watch below