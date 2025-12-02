LCAN Wraps 7th Africa Coaching Week, Setting New Agenda for Global Impact



Africa’s premier gathering of certified coaches, mind-architects, business leaders, and career professionals, the Africa Coaching Week (ACW) 2025, successfully concluded its most strategic and global edition to date. Hosted by the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN), the event spanned November 23rd to 28th, focusing intensely on equipping leaders to thrive in the complex Intelligent Economy.

The Grand Kickoff: Ankara Glam Opening Gala

The Week commenced in grand style on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025, with the prestigious Ankara Glam Opening Gala at the Four Points by Sheraton in Lagos. The event, themed “FAST FORWARD: Coaching for the Intelligent Economy,” was a vibrant fusion of strategic conversation and authentic African expression, designed to underscore that professional development and cultural identity are mutually reinforcing.

The evening featured a powerful keynote where Oke Maduewesi (Founder & CEO of Zaron Group), joined Adetutu Laditan (Founder of Woof Studios Africa) in conversation to share insights on scaling and risk management across the continent. Attendees including senior executives, entrepreneurs, and rising professionals were treated to a high-level fireside chat on leadership resilience, featuring voices like Dr. Enahoro Okhae (CEO of Pause Factory, GIG Mobility), Adetutu Laditan (Founder of Wood Studios Africa), and Adeoye David Abodunrin (Chief Coaching and Insights Officer at Cubed Consulting).



LCAN’s Profound Mission

The core message of the Week was clear: coaching is a strategic necessity for Africa’s economic future.

LCAN President, Omawumi Ogbe, delivered a profound message on the association’s mandate:

“Our mission is bigger than coaching; it is the professionalization of transformative living across the continent. By convening this global conversation, featuring leaders from across the diaspora; we are not merely participating in the Intelligent Economy; we are designing the blueprint for African leadership and ensuring that our inherent resilience translates into sustainable global impact. This week is a declaration that the future of coaching starts here.”

The Coaches Hall of Fame, a major highlight of the Gala was the prestigious Coaches Hall of Fame Award segment. The Life Coaches Association of Nigeria celebrated excellence and dedication by formally inducting Dr. Laila St. Matthew-Daniel into the LCAN Life Coaches Hall of Fame.

This honor recognized her decades-long commitment and profound service to the coaching profession, reinforcing the message that transformative impact transcends time.

Dr. Lanre Olusola (Chairman, Board of Trustees LCAN), in a heartfelt congratulatory message said,

“Mama D, your discipline, your dedication, your commitment to your personal development, is an example to each and everyone of us. There is no one more deserving to be the very first coach to receive this award.”



Digital Convergence – Global Summit Success

The momentum continued seamlessly across digital platforms:

LinkedIn Roundtable: The high-impact session on November 25th focused on building the “Future-Proof Mindset,” attracting significant engagement by addressing the critical skills needed for personal and professional reinvention.

Global Summit (Powered by Woof Studios Africa): The flagship virtual conference on November 27th was a resounding success, connecting participants with international speakers from the UK, US, South Africa, France, and beyond. This collaboration, powered by Woof Studios Africa (a leading Creator Service Provider), ensured high-quality digital delivery, emphasizing the strategic connection between digital content, future strategy, and global leadership.

As Dr. Enahoro Okhae noted,

“The balance that coaching brings prepares Africans to operate anywhere in the world. The effective way to prepare for tomorrow is by mastering the skills needed today.”

To learn more about the Africa Coaching Week and Life Coaches Association of Nigeria, visit

