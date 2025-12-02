Creative Industry unites as MultiChoice Nigeria leads ‘Walk Against Piracy’

The fight against content theft intensified on Thursday as MultiChoice Nigeria led stakeholders in a Walk Against Piracy from Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, drawing a powerful mix of Nollywood actors, filmmakers, directors, writers, media personalities, regulators, students, and members of the public. The walk was part of a broader national advocacy campaign aimed at protecting Nigeria’s creative economy from the escalating damage of piracy. Participants marched through the Ikeja axis, distributing flyers, engaging passers-by, and educating the public on the dangers of piracy and its impact on livelihoods.

Veteran actor, Saidi Balogun, one of the leading voices at the walk, described piracy as “a silent killer draining the lifeblood of the creative industry.”

“People see the glamour but forget the sweat, months of work, and the hundreds of jobs behind a single film,” he said. “When you pirate a movie, you are killing someone’s dream, someone’s job, and the future of an entire industry. It must stop.”

Screenwriter and producer, Obi Emelonye warned that piracy poses an existential threat to the next generation of creatives.

“Piracy is a menace eating deeply into the industry. If we do nothing, young creatives coming behind us will inherit an economy with no structure, no revenue, and no incentive to create,” he stated. “We cannot allow that future.”

The regulatory perspective was presented by Charles Amudipe, Deputy Director of Operations at the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), who emphasized both the legal and personal risks associated with piracy.

“Piracy is a criminal offense under Nigerian law, punishable by fines and imprisonment,” he said. “Beyond the legal consequences, consumers who download illegal content expose their devices to malware, identity theft, and financial fraud. It is not worth the risk.”

During the outreach, members of the public raised questions about affordability and alternatives to pirated content. The team responded by highlighting accessible, cost-friendly, and legal platforms available to consumers, underscoring that entertainment can be enjoyed responsibly without breaking the law.

Caroline Oghuma, Executive Head of Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice Nigeria, explained that the walk was a continuation of MultiChoice’s long-standing commitment to consumer education. Last month, the company led a school sensitisation programme at Kuramo Senior College in Victoria Island, teaching students how piracy harms creators and how they can unknowingly participate in it.

“We want to catch them young, take this message into communities, and meet Nigerians where they are,” Oghuma said. “Today’s walk is a reminder that protecting intellectual property is everyone’s responsibility. What we are fighting for is the survival of Nigeria’s creative future.”

Other notable participants included members of the Intellectual Property Law Advocacy Network (IPLAN), lawyers, media executives, content creators, and fans of Nigerian entertainment. MultiChoice Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to working with regulators, industry bodies, and stakeholders to champion policies, education, and enforcement mechanisms that safeguard creative work and ensure creators receive fair reward for their labour.

