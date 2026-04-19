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Faithia Williams, Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe & Ibrahim Chatta Lead The Epic Cast Of "Efunroye: The Unicorn"

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Faithia Williams, Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe & Ibrahim Chatta Lead The Epic Cast Of “Efunroye: The Unicorn”

Faithia Williams brings the 19th-century history of Lagos to life in the official trailer for Efunroye: The Unicorn. This Yoruba-language historical epic follows the remarkable true story of merchant and kingmaker Efunroye Tinubu, exploring power and legacy in colonial-era Nigeria. The film arrives in cinemas nationwide on 1 May 2026.
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Official movie poster for Efunroye: The Unicorn featuring Faithia Williams in traditional 19th-century Yoruba royal attire holding a golden staff against a backdrop of fire and battle.

Official movie poster for Efunroye: The Unicorn featuring Faithia Williams in traditional 19th-century Yoruba royal attire holding a golden staff against a backdrop of fire and battle. Photo Credit: Fathia Williams/Instagram

If you have an interest in the figures who shaped the foundation of Lagos, the trailer for “Efunroye: The Unicornoffers the first look at what is set to be a major historical drama. Faithia Williams has released the teaser for the upcoming film, which explores the life of Efunroye Tinubu.

The film tells the story of Efunroye Tinubu, the 19th-century merchant and political figure who played a key role in trade and leadership within the region. It traces her rise to influence and the power she held within the political structures of the time.

Set in colonial-era Nigeria, the film leans into cultural detail and the political realities of the period. Told in Yoruba, it maintains a strong sense of linguistic and historical grounding, with scenes that highlight leadership, legacy and the realities of power in that era.

Efunroye: The Unicorn is produced by Faithia Williams alongside Niyi Akinmolayan, Duran Adeyinka and Kemi Anibaba. It is directed by Abbey Lanre, Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami.

The cast brings together familiar Nollywood names including Odunlade Adekola, Regina Chukwu, Ibrahim Chatta, Mercy Aigbe, Ibrahim Yekini, Muyiwa Ademola, Saidi Balogun, Kolawole Ajeyemi and more.

“Efunroye: The Unicorn” is scheduled for theatrical release on 1 May 2026.

Watch the trailer below

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