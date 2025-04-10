Tiwa Savage Shows Us How to Slay in All-White at a Snowy Ski Resort

These photos of Tiwa Savage in all white are a vibe. So much so, they’re definitely making our style mood board on how to rock white. We might even call it “How to Wear White Like Tiwa Savage.”

The Afrobeats superstar was recently in France, having the best time with her closest friends. And what a blast she had, enjoying the snow and just having fun with the girls. Because the girls gotta have fun, right?

And we can’t get enough of her entire all-white outfit. She’s rocking a high-neck white jumpsuit with a front zipper, and over it, she layers a voluminous, puffy white jacket. The jacket features exaggerated, oversized sleeves and a high collar, giving the look a chic, statement-making edge.

This outfit was absolute perfection for the French Alps where Tiwa and her friends hit the slopes. The ski resort, with its fresh snow and picturesque evergreen trees, made for the perfect backdrop.

Tiwa clearly had a blast, and we’re loving it!

See the photos below.