Tiwa Savage Shows Us How to Slay in All-White at a Snowy Ski Resort

Seen This Nancy Isime's Look? She’s Flawlessly Slaying Florals & Fringe

Niger Formally Replaces French with Hausa as National Language

Zozibini Tunzi & Luthando Bolowana Celebrate Love in a Beautiful Traditional Wedding | See Photos

Lanre Olusola & Femi Adeagbo Talk Nigeria’s Potential Greatness on the Be Transformed Podcast

From Unmuted Mics to Screen Shares—These Embarrassing Work Moments Are Too Relatable

Tyla for Pandora Is All the Pretty You Need Today | See Photos

Who Else But Nicki Minaj? Billboard Crowns Her the #1 Female Rapper Ever

Liquorose is Owning Her 'Soft Gurl Era' in This Chic Off-White Look

From Chioma Akpotha to Bimbo Ademoye: These Women Are Up for Best Lead Actress at #AMVCA2025

Tiwa Savage Shows Us How to Slay in All-White at a Snowy Ski Resort

Tiwa Savage stuns in a sleek all-white outfit during a ski resort trip. Her winter fashion is everything.

6 hours ago

Photo Credit: Tiwa Savage/Instagram

These photos of Tiwa Savage in all white are a vibe. So much so, they’re definitely making our style mood board on how to rock white. We might even call it “How to Wear White Like Tiwa Savage.”

The Afrobeats superstar was recently in France, having the best time with her closest friends. And what a blast she had, enjoying the snow and just having fun with the girls. Because the girls gotta have fun, right?

And we can’t get enough of her entire all-white outfit. She’s rocking a high-neck white jumpsuit with a front zipper, and over it, she layers a voluminous, puffy white jacket. The jacket features exaggerated, oversized sleeves and a high collar, giving the look a chic, statement-making edge.

This outfit was absolute perfection for the French Alps where Tiwa and her friends hit the slopes. The ski resort, with its fresh snow and picturesque evergreen trees, made for the perfect backdrop.

Tiwa clearly had a blast, and we’re loving it!

See the photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

