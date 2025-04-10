Zozibini Tunzi & Luthando Bolowana Celebrate Love in a Beautiful Traditional Wedding | See Photos

When Zozibini Tunzi surprised us with photos from her white wedding two weeks ago with her sweetheart Luthando Mluleki Bolowana, it was a beautiful moment that took everyone by surprise. The former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019 had kept the details under wraps, and when the photos dropped, we couldn’t stop admiring their pure joy.

Just recently, they revealed beautiful moments from their traditional wedding, held in the village where both of their grandparents once lived, just a road apart. The couple looked absolutely stunning in matching traditional attire, and the photos spoke volumes about their deep connection to family and heritage. Zozibini shared shared how meaningful it was to celebrate their love in such a special place.

Check out their gorgeous traditional wedding looks below and enjoy more moments from their celebration.

