From South Africa to Namibia: Meet Africa’s Miss Universe Queens

The 73rd Miss Universe pageant has wrapped up, and what a show it was! Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina made headlines as the runner-up, earning the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania. This remarkable achievement has us reminiscing about the trailblazing African queens who have held the Miss Universe crown over the years—women who didn’t just wear a tiara but embodied the beauty, strength, and diversity of the continent.

Over the years, six African queens have won the Miss Universe crown, each leaving an indelible mark on the world stage. From South Africa to Namibia, Angola to Botswana, these women made history and redefined it. Each queen brought a unique story, representing their countries with style, grace, and purpose.

Let’s take a moment to celebrate these trailblazers who continue to inspire countless African girls to pursue their dreams on the global stage:

Margaret Gardiner (South Africa) – 1978

Margaret Gardiner was just 18 when she became the first African woman to win the Miss Universe crown in 1978—a groundbreaking moment for the continent. Decades later, Margaret’s charm and accomplishments remain timeless.

She’s built an impressive career as a journalist and author, with her fictional novel, “Damaged Beauty: Joey Superstar,” set to launch in South Africa in March 2025, followed by international releases. Margaret, who also holds a BSc in Psychology, has written books on health and beauty. And here’s a fun fact—she was on the selection panel for this year’s Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City.

Michelle McLean (Namibia) – 1992

Since winning Miss Universe in 1992, Michelle McLean has been dedicated to making a difference. She founded The Michelle McLean Children’s Trust, a non-profit organisation that supports underprivileged children in Namibia, providing them with hope and opportunities for a brighter future.

And that’s not all—Michelle has also shared her voice on some of the world’s biggest stages. From the World Economic Forum to the FIFA World Cup and even Opera at the Pyramids, she has hosted numerous high-profile international events. Her mission remains the same: leaving a positive impact wherever she goes.

Mpule Kwelagobe (Botswana) – 1999

The beautiful thing about Botswana’s first-ever entry into the Miss Universe pageant is that it was Mpule Kwelagobe, who took home the crown in 1999. For Botswana, it was a moment that showed the world what they could achieve, and for Mpule, it was just the start of something bigger.

Since then, she’s continued to make a real difference. She founded the MPULE Institute for Endogenous Development, where she leads the way in African advocacy and public policy, working hard to bring about change across the continent.

Not stopping there, Mpule also founded the MAKARE Okavango Fund, an investment fund that focuses on the Green Economy in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, helping to promote sustainable development in the area. And here’s something even more inspiring: Mpule has always used her platform to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS prevention and women’s rights.

Leila Lopes (Angola) – 2011

Leila Lopes, Angola’s first Miss Universe, has made a lasting impact since winning the crown in 2011.

She used her time as Miss Universe to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and promote environmental sustainability in Angola, making sure her platform created meaningful change.

Now, as President of Miss Angola Universe, she continues to inspire and guide the future of the pageant, leaving a mark on the next generation.

Demi-Leigh Tebow (South Africa) – 2017

After nearly 40 years since Margaret Gardiner’s win, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters became South Africa’s second Miss Universe in 2017, marking another key achievement for the country.

Since then, she has become an author with “A Crown That Lasts,” a book that went on to become a USA TODAY Best-Seller.

Demi-Leigh, now married and known as Demi-Leigh Tebow, continues to make an impact with her advocacy and inspiring work, showing the world how to use your platform for good.

Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa) – 2019

When Zozibini Tunzi won Miss Universe in 2019, she became the first Black woman with natural afro-textured hair to take the crown, and is still the most recent Miss Universe from Africa.

Since 2019, Zozibini has kept inspiring women around the world with her strong advocacy for gender equality and her commitment to authenticity. She’s also built a successful career as an international TV host, MC, producer, and influencer. Recently, she hosted the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and even landed a role in the accailmed movie, “The Woman King.”