Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Hey Softies! Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Daughter Deja’s Mini Vlog is Too Cute

BN TV Music

Ntokozo Mbambo & Nathaniel Bassey Deliver Powerful Worship in "Before Your Throne" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

The Perfect Fried Rice Recipe with Beef & Vegetables For Your Weekend

BN TV Style TRAVEL

Made & Nedo Kuti Take Cape Town, Check Out Their Style Choices [WATCH]

BN TV Sweet Spot

This Time-Lapse of Johnny Drille's Daughter Growing Up is Too Cute To Handle

BN TV Inspired Living

Abimbola Craig’s Path to Healing, Purpose & Big Dreams | #WithChude

BN TV Music

Niniola Turns Up the Heat with "Pepper Dem" Video

BN TV Movies & TV

"Smart Money Woman” Episodes 7 & 8(S2): Wait! Did That Just Happen?

BN TV Music

Mayorkun and Fireboy DML Team Up in the Music Video for "Innocent"

BN TV Music

Chike’s New Music Video for "Mma (Beauty)" is Here & it’s So Beautiful!

BN TV

Hey Softies! Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Daughter Deja’s Mini Vlog is Too Cute

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Simi Army, move over—Softies are taking over! If you didn’t know, Softies are the loyal fans of Deja, Simi and Adekunle Gold’s adorable daughter (yes, Duduke’s little star). And guess what? Deja has just dropped her very first vlog.

In the cute video, Deja introduces us to her plant with pure joy and a sweet voiceover. The video might be a little wobbly, but that just makes it all the more endearing. We love how she chats excitedly about her plant’s progress, points out the gorgeous leaves, and even tells us she’s about to water it. And the best part? She’s calling us “Softies!” “Hey Softies!”

Simi shared the video on Instagram, saying, “I think my baby accidentally made a vlog.”

Watch the cute video below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php