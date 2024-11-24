Hey Softies! Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Daughter Deja’s Mini Vlog is Too Cute

Simi Army, move over—Softies are taking over! If you didn’t know, Softies are the loyal fans of Deja, Simi and Adekunle Gold’s adorable daughter (yes, Duduke’s little star). And guess what? Deja has just dropped her very first vlog.

In the cute video, Deja introduces us to her plant with pure joy and a sweet voiceover. The video might be a little wobbly, but that just makes it all the more endearing. We love how she chats excitedly about her plant’s progress, points out the gorgeous leaves, and even tells us she’s about to water it. And the best part? She’s calling us “Softies!” “Hey Softies!”

Simi shared the video on Instagram, saying, “I think my baby accidentally made a vlog.”

Watch the cute video below