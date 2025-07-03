Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne & Uma Thurman Talk Warrior Codes, Revenge & Immortality in “The Old Guard 2”

Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne and Uma Thurman have more than just on-screen chemistry. Off-screen, they’re giving bestie energy too. In a recent interview, the trio sat down to discuss their roles in “The Old Guard 2,” offering insight into their characters’ backstories, the high-stakes action ahead and a quick refresher on the first film for those who may need it.

Charlize Theron, the South African actress who plays Andy, returns as the centuries-old warrior and leader of the immortal group. She explained how Andy’s journey continues to evolve, particularly as she wrestles with the reality of her fading immortality and the weight of thousands of years of battles.

American actress KiKi Layne reprises her role as Nile, the newest member of the team, who’s slowly finding her footing in a world where time never runs out, but danger always finds a way. Nile brings a renewed sense of purpose and heart to the group as they confront their most complicated mission yet.

Then there’s Uma Thurman, the legendary American actress stepping into the universe as Discord, a new character whose presence shakes up the dynamics of the group. While keeping things vague to avoid spoilers, Thurman hinted that Discord’s knowledge of immortal lore and her own complex motivations add an unexpected layer to the team’s journey.

As “The Old Guard 2” builds on the mythology introduced in the first film, it delves deeper into the personal histories of its characters while upping the action and emotional weight. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) seeking revenge after centuries trapped underwater, the group must stay united as they face a new enemy that threatens everything they’ve fought for.

And watching Theron, Layne and Thurman vibe while talking about it might be one of our favourite moments yet.

Catch their full interview and watch the thrilling trailer below.