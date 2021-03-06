Must See Red Carpet Photos! Kim Oprah, Chioma Ikokwu, Denrele Edun at the Premiere of “Coming 2 America”

Connect with us

The much-anticipated premiere of “Coming 2 America” took place on Friday 5th of March at Filmhouse Cinemas Lekki Nigeria with hashtag #Coming2AmericaPremiereNG and the theme- African Royal.

The long-expected feature film sequel “Coming 2 America”, left no one disappointed and the screening ended with rave reviews. The movie release is anchored by west African film company, FilmOne Entertainment in partnership with Defjam, and Amazon Studios.

The red carpet was graced by many celebrities, all bringing their A-Game, including Idia Aisien, Ik Osakioduwa, Yvonne Jegede, Toyin Abraham, Sheyi Shay, Stephani Coker-Aderinokun, Jidekene Achufusi (Swanky JKA), Linda Osifo, Juliet Ibrahim, Denrele Edun, Emmanuel Ikubese, Tolu Oniru-Demuren, Beverly Naya, Eyinna Nwigwe, Linda Ejiofor – Suleiman and more.

The Big Brother Naija contestants were not left behind and many from the various seasons graced the set, including Kim Oprah, Vee, Nelson, Ike, Frodd, Mery Eke, Cee-C, Ozo, Prince Nelson, Neo, Elozonam, Venitia, Khafi, Nengi and more.

Speaking on the premiere Kene Okwuosa, Group Chief Executive Officer of Filmhouse Cinemas said “it is truly a great moment for us and a privilege to have hosted the premiere of such an iconic movie, we are steadfast in our mandate to continue to deliver an immersive movie experience across Nigeria and beyond with this title.”

The comedy sequel includes original cast members like Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson together with Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

The movie is now available to watch across cinemas nationwide.

See photos from the star-studded premiere below:

Red Carpet

The Throne

Red Carpet

 

