Infinix HOT 60 Series Debuts Virtually, Promises Ultra Slim Design And Smarter Performance

Infinix is ready to make waves with the much-anticipated launch of its latest HOT Series lineup.

On Monday, July 14th, 2025, the brand will host a virtual live launch event to reveal the HOT 60 Series, an ultra slim, stylish, and performance-driven smartphone range built for today’s digital natives.

The event, streaming live on Instagram (@infinixnigeria) and TikTok (@infinixng) from 11:30 AM, will feature an exclusive first look at the HOT 60i, HOT 60 Pro, and the headline- maker, the ultra slim HOT 60 Pro+. These devices are expected to set new standards in the mid- range smartphone market.

Joining the live showcase are tech and lifestyle favorites: Neo Akpofure, Saga Adeolu, Kim Oprah, Izzi Boye, Valor, and Cypher, who will give real-time hands-on impressions of the HOT 60 Series.

A Closer Look at the HOT 60 Series

Ultra-Slim Design: With the HOT 60 Pro+ measuring under 5.95mm thin and weighing just 155g, it’s one of the lightest smartphones of 2025, even slimmer than the Samsung S25 Edge.

With the HOT 60 Pro+ measuring under 5.95mm thin and weighing just 155g, it’s one of the lightest smartphones of 2025, even slimmer than the Samsung S25 Edge. 5160mAh Battery: Don’t underestimate its size. The HOT 60 Pro+ packs a long-lasting battery that outperforms many premium competitors.

Don’t underestimate its size. The HOT 60 Pro+ packs a long-lasting battery that outperforms many premium competitors. Pro-Grade Sony Camera: Takes stunning wide-angle photos and crystal-clear videos

with a flagship-level 50MP OIS Sony sensor.

Takes stunning wide-angle photos and crystal-clear videos with a flagship-level 50MP OIS Sony sensor. Next-Gen AI Tools: Unlocks live translation, voice transcription, and AI photo enhancements designed to match the creative energy of Gen Z users.

What to Expect At the HOT 60 Launch:

Live device unboxing and reviews by top creators

Giveaways including HOT 60 smartphones, AI accessories, and exclusive fan merch

Real-time Q&A and fan shoutouts

Whether you’re into tech, content creation, or simply appreciate thoughtful design, the Infinix HOT 60 Series offers features that cater to a variety of users. From capturing night shots to streaming throughout the day, it combines functionality with flair.

Tune into the livestream, win big and experience what might be the most stylish smartphone drop of 2025.

Save the Date

Date – Monday, July 14, 2025

Time – 11:30 AM

Platforms – @InfinixNigeria (Instagram) | @InfinixNG (TikTok)

For more inquiries, follow Infinix on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X and #InfinixHOT60SeriesGoesLive for updates

