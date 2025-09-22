MTV Base’s “Hustle Diaries” Wants to Show You Stories You Didn’t Know About Your Favourite Stars

For the past twenty years, MTV Base has used Inside Life as a window to spotlight the rising stars shaping Nigeria’s entertainment. However, what began as an exploration of celebrity lifestyles has, over time, evolved into something of an archive for Nigerian culture, documenting the growth of entertainers and celebrities from local to global stages. To mark its twentieth year, the latest edition of the series is tagged “The Hustle Dairies” to reveal a different side of fame: the stories of stars who built their careers from the ground up, where they started, when they started and how they started.

The Hustle Daires follows stars back to their origins, to the small streets, makeshift studios, and long nights where their dreams began. As it is usually hosted by Ilooise Omonhinmin, the show features Cobhams Asuquo, Sypro, Bambam and Neo Akpofure. As Ilooise narrates their journeys, they take us back to their early days, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

Often, spotlights on stars focus on the glitz and glamour and how they are navigating their lives with fame. But with The Hustle Diaries, MTV Base wants the audience to see the battles that came before the spotlight—the setbacks, sacrifices, and moments that shaped these entertainers into who they are today. By pulling back the curtain on the journey rather than just the destination, the series reminds viewers that success is rarely instant and that every celebrated figure once had to fight their way through.

“Working with each of these stars was quite a breeze because they were all interested in telling their stories. And I think it is intriguing how we underappreciate the stories of lots of these Nigerian stars and celebrities. When you hear their stories, when you watch the episodes, you realise that some of these guys come from the real trenches,” says Ilooise.

In the show, Spyro takes us to the house where he was born and lived in Mushin, and some of the stars take us back to their secondary schools. Ilooise says if there’s anything he wants the audience to take away from the show, it’s that “At the end of the day, nobody would want you to be more successful than you. If there’s anything the audience to take away from these stories, it’s that you have to be the biggest supporter of yourself, and you have to chase the dream like there’s nothing else that matters in the world.”

Working with these stars, Ilooise says the show also reminds the stars where they come from. He himself grew up watching MTV Base featuring legends like P-Square or D’Banj. But being the host of the show in its 20th year feels particularly special for him. The goal for the 20th anniversary is to particularly showcase how MTV Base spotlights stars beyond the glamour and show the world where they come from.

By tracing the journeys of today’s stars back to their beginnings, MTV Base is archiving the culture and also inspiring a new generation to see possibilities in their own struggles. For Ilooise, guiding these stories in such a milestone year is about keeping alive the truth that behind every success lies a story worth telling.

Inside Life: The Hustle Diaries airs on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322, GOtv Channel 72) from 4 September at 20:30 WAT, with repeats on Saturdays at 20:00 WAT, Sundays at 18:00 WAT, and Wednesdays at 11:00 WAT.