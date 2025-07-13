Damson Idris Had the Internet in a Chokehold After Chicken Shop Date and We Get It

Damson Idris walked into “Chicken Shop Date” and, within minutes, had Amelia Dimoldenberg blushing, speechless, and visibly flustered. Not an easy feat for someone known for her stone-faced wit.

The “Snowfall” actor and “F1” British-Nigerian star pulled up to the show with a quiet confidence and a maroon bucket of charm. From the moment he sat down across from Amelia, the air shifted. The deadpan queen, known for keeping even the smoothest talkers on their toes, could barely finish her sentences. And who could blame her? Damson was on a roll.

Between bites of chicken and dry-witted banter, Amelia asked the question that led to one of the most viral moments of the episode: “Is there a character you’d love to play?” Damson leaned in, locked eyes, and said with the calmest delivery, “Your boyfriend.” The silence that followed was loud. Amelia was stunned into stillness, and so were we.

And if that wasn’t enough, he reached out, gently took her hand, and kissed it. Twitter (or X, if we must) has been spiraling ever since.

Fans have been losing it online.

At one point, he even had Amelia dancing, and asked her to do a twirl. Who knew “Chicken Shop Date” could feel this romantic?

When asked if he ever stayed in character after the cameras stopped rolling, he smirked and said, “I mean, I’m not a Method actor, like what?” He then shared how he once kept his American accent from Snowfall at home, until his family quickly reminded him who he really was: “Very quickly they were like, ‘Shut up and talk normal.’”

The vibe was super electric and the rizz was astronomical. Damson Idris delivered a masterclass in flirting with grace, humour, and a knowing grin that left Amelia and the rest of us completely sold.

Check out more reactions below, and if you haven’t seen it yet, watch the full episode

watching the chicken shop date with damson idris pic.twitter.com/Ng4mChse39 — ‎ً (@ungodlymuse) July 11, 2025

just watched damson idris’ chicken shop date…i need that man so bad i was smiling and giggling the whole way through omg pic.twitter.com/jQ4jIlDKhI — closed. (@kimkimdaya) July 11, 2025

i’ve watched damson idris chicken shop date twice pic.twitter.com/jn3LbbgPoh — 🎞️ (@louiology) July 13, 2025

just finished watching the damson idris chicken shop date and this is the first time amelia was stunned to silence, by a nigerian man 😭 — 👩🏽‍💻 (@rlynotvon) July 11, 2025

After watching the Chicken Shop Date with Damson Idris…I think me and him might actually be the same person. Gotta meet in person and confirm this. — Veronica Veronica (@itsmeeveevee) July 13, 2025

I’ve been wanting to see Damson Idris on Chicken Shop Date since I saw Daniel Kaluuya innit back in “18 😂. I waited 7 years for this! I’m so excited. — ET (@ElonTrumpette) July 13, 2025

Just watched a video of Damson Idris and Amelia for her Chicken Shop Date show and that man is among the top 5 finest men on earth. — Pade 🧚🏽‍♂️ (@preteacious) July 11, 2025