Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Damson Idris Had the Internet in a Chokehold After Chicken Shop Date and We Get It

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Anthony Mackie Dances Through the Spirit Tunnel with Jennifer Hudson & It’s All Vibes!

BN TV Music Scoop

Tyla Dances Through Longing in Her New Single “Is It”

BN TV Music

From Puerto Rico to Okokomaiko — Yemi Alade Rides for Her Day Ones in “My Padi”

BN TV Cuisine

Juicy, Spicy & Unforgettable! Racquel’s Jamaican Stewed Beef Is a Whole Mood

BN TV Scoop

Michelle Williams Served Style & Moves in the Spirit Tunnel on Jennifer Hudson’s Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tunde Kelani is Back with a New Film "Cordelia" Starring Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson & Femi Adebayo

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Bobby Brown, Tyla, Mike Epps & More: The 5 Spirit Tunnel Entrances We Can’t Stop Watching

BN TV Cuisine

Calling on all Chocolate Lovers! This is the Fudgiest Cake You’ll Ever Taste

BN TV Music Scoop

Mercy Chinwo’s "When You Say A Thing" Music Video Is a Reminder That Miracles Still Happen

BN TV

Damson Idris Had the Internet in a Chokehold After Chicken Shop Date and We Get It

After his appearance on Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg, Damson Idris left the internet blushing, giggling, and fully obsessed with his smooth moves and off-the-charts chemistry.
Avatar photo

Published

34 minutes ago

 on

Damson Idris walked into “Chicken Shop Date” and, within minutes, had Amelia Dimoldenberg blushing, speechless, and visibly flustered. Not an easy feat for someone known for her stone-faced wit.

The “Snowfall” actor and “F1” British-Nigerian star pulled up to the show with a quiet confidence and a maroon bucket of charm. From the moment he sat down across from Amelia, the air shifted. The deadpan queen, known for keeping even the smoothest talkers on their toes, could barely finish her sentences. And who could blame her? Damson was on a roll.

Between bites of chicken and dry-witted banter, Amelia asked the question that led to one of the most viral moments of the episode: “Is there a character you’d love to play?” Damson leaned in, locked eyes, and said with the calmest delivery, “Your boyfriend.” The silence that followed was loud. Amelia was stunned into stillness, and so were we.

And if that wasn’t enough, he reached out, gently took her hand, and kissed it. Twitter (or X, if we must) has been spiraling ever since.

Fans have been losing it online, with comments like:

  • “Giggling, kicking my feet watching Damson Idris on Chicken Shop Date”

  • “The chicken shop date with Damson Idris should’ve been 5 hours long”

  • “The chicken shop date with Damson Idris may well be most chemistry ever observed in all of human history. Phenomenal, flirting masterpiece”

  • “I’ve just watched the new chicken shop date episode and I can officially say that I’m in love with Damson Idris”

  • “The way he wrapped his arms around you… my GOD.”

At one point, he even had Amelia dancing, and asked her to do a twirl. Who knew “Chicken Shop Date” could feel this romantic?

When asked if he ever stayed in character after the cameras stopped rolling, he smirked and said, “I mean, I’m not a Method actor, like what?” He then shared how he once kept his American accent from Snowfall at home, until his family quickly reminded him who he really was: “Very quickly they were like, ‘Shut up and talk normal.’”

The vibe was super electric and the rizz was astronomical. Damson Idris delivered a masterclass in flirting with grace, humour, and a knowing grin that left Amelia and the rest of us completely sold.

Check out more reactions below, and if you haven’t seen it yet, watch the full episode

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php