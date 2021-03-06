Here’s how You can attend the ‘Glass Ceiling Convention’ #GlassCon2021 hosted by Sandra Ezekwesili | March 7th

Connect with us

The nation’s first talk station kicks off events to mark a decade of premium conversations with the first edition of the Glass Ceiling Convention holding on Sunday March 7th at 4pm, in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

The Glass Ceiling Convention, a spin-off event of the popular radio show “The Glass Ceiling with Sandra Ezekwesili” is a 100% virtual summit to discuss practical steps and actionable strategies for achieving gender equality. In keeping with the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day – Choose To Challenge – Glass Ceiling Convention’s theme is “Challenging The System: Nigerian Women Taking Political Power.

The keynote speaker is Nse Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, a US-based civil society group that helped register over half a million voters in the last election cycle, mostly women, youths, and people of color.

The NGP’s work led directly to the victory of the Democratic Party in both Georgia Senate races this year. Ufot will be sharing insights from that project, including:

  • How NGP countered widespread voter suppression tactics
  • How NGP educated prospective voters about the power of elective offices and referendums over socio-economic outcomes; techniques for grassroots mobilization; the role of civic tech.

Panelists include women who have enjoyed success in active politics, have experience with mobilization and campaigning, or want to apply their success and experience in other fields to the goal of achieving political parity for women. They include:

  • Hon. Nnenna Ukeje, 3-term House of Representatives member
  • Rinsola Abiola, APC grassroots organiser
  • Kate Henshaw: Actress, Ambassador for various humanitarian causes; and a contestant to represent Cross River State at the House of Representatives in 2014.
  • Ndi Kato, Politician and Executive Director, Dinidari Foundation.

Others are:

  • Zainab Buba Galadima, former FCT Councillor, and former Technical Assistant to the Vice President
  • Cynthia Mbamalu who is the co-founder, Yiaga Africa
  • Damilola Odufuwa, who co-founded Feminist Coalition, an NGO that was fundamental to the successful mobilization of #EndSARS.

Hosted by Sandra Ezekwesili, the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, ElectHer and the UK and Canada High Commissions as well as the US Consulate General are partnering with Nigeria Info for this event.

Registration is ongoing at www.nigeriainfo.fm/register 

