‘Therapy’ is Coming to Netflix and You’d Love every bit of it🎉
‘Therapy‘ makes news as Cameroon’s first-ever film coming to Netflix.
It’s already on the coming soon list and it’d be worth the wait.
Therapy stars Nigerian legendary actors Richard Mofe Damijo, Iretiola Doyle, and top Cameroonian actors Alenne Menget, @ermelindesakahjing, and more.
Congratulations to the entire cast and crew!
