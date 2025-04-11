Globacom stood tall as a Sponsor for the Radio Voice Premiere

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, last Saturday sponsored the premier of Radio Voice, the much-anticipated movie produced by Richard Mofe-Damijo. The movie is set to hit the cinemas on Friday, April 11.

At the event held at the Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, Richard Mofe-Damijo described the movie as;

The triumph of the human spirit over adversity. It’s about the life of people on radio, their challenges and the things they have to go through; cyberbullying and the likes, and succeeding against all odds. I don’t want to reveal everything about it; it’s a movie everyone needs to watch.

Explaining why he is venturing into movie production, he explained,

It’s time when it’s time, you know. I’ve produced before but this is the first time in the new era, so to speak.

Since its launch in 2003, Globacom has carved a niche as the biggest corporate supporter of Nigeria’s entertainment industry. The company has signed on many musicians, actors and comedians as brand ambassadors, sponsored several entertainment reality shows including X Factor, Glo Naija Sings, Battle of the Year and Dance with Peter, and also hosted several music and comedy shows across Nigerian cities to avail talents in the industry the grace to their gifts.

Radio Voice is a motivational story of resilience, passion and transformation. It features notable Nollywood giants including Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), who equally produced the movie; Nse Ikpe Etim, Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Damilola Adegbite and Timini Egbuson.

Radio Voice has the support of the Office of the Vice President as it is meant to complement the Federal Government’s investment in Creative Arts and Digital Transformation.

