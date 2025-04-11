Catch Up on Exciting Highlights of Glenfiddich’s Bold Presence at the +234 Art Fair 2025!

For five days, Lagos pulsed with the energy of artistic expression as strokes and colours on framed masterpieces were on full display, uniting some of the finest hands in the industry—art lovers, emerging talents, and seasoned collectors.

Glenfiddich, being one of the most awarded single malt whiskies in the world was present for the second edition of the +234 Art Fair, themed “Patronage,” celebrating African artistry at its boldest.

As part of Glenfiddich’s ongoing commitment to pushing the frontiers of creativity and craftsmanship through its Bold Future Campaign, the brand’s partnership with +234 Art Fair extended beyond the spectacle of its audacious orange-themed experience and signature whisky-infused cocktails. It was a deliberate effort to foster meaningful dialogue on the intersection of art and innovation in an ever-evolving creative landscape.

A highlight of the festivities was an engaging panel session featuring Glenfiddich collaborator and creative output behind the limited edition custom packs 2024/2025, Williams Chechet, who set a bold tone for the conversation.

Moderated by Ugonna Ibe, the session brought together Williams Chechet and fellow artist Yusuff Aina to explore the powerful intersection of branding and art patronage.

Titled “Art Meets Commerce: Patronage Through Branding,” the discussion centred on how branding can serve as a powerful tool for driving art patronage. It unpacked the complex relationship between commerce and creativity, highlighting how strategic branding can amplify artistic identity, foster deeper audience engagement, and empower artists to maintain authenticity and creative control in a commercially driven world.

This panel served as a compelling prelude to Williams Chechet’s upcoming exhibition, set to open at SOTO Gallery towards the end of April.

The curtains for the 2025 edition of +234 Art Fair, closed leaving participants with insights and inspiration to create even bolder expressions.

As the next +234 Art Fair builds up, Get ready to live in your boldest form, pushing boundaries and achieving the impossible.

