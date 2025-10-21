Glenfiddich and Aston Martin F1 Unveil Partnership in Nigeria: Get the Scoop

Lagos, Nigeria — October 3, 2025, Glenfiddich announced the launch of its global partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team in Nigeria during a press event held in Lagos. To celebrate the milestone, the brand hosted an immersive launch at Atrium by Sora, where it introduced the Glenfiddich 16-Year-Old Single Malt to the Nigerian market. The evening also featured the debut of a capsule fashion collection designed by I.N. Official × TT Dalk.



The event brought together media, influencers, lifestyle leaders, and luxury enthusiasts to experience the fusion of heritage whisky craftsmanship and cutting-edge motorsport engineering. These are two worlds united by a shared ethos of innovation, precision, and excellence. Guests were invited into an immersive environment where the artistry of single malt Scotch met the adrenaline of Formula One™, celebrating a partnership rooted in legacy and driven by ambition.





The Glenfiddich × Aston Martin Formula One™ alliance unites two legacies built on excellence, innovation, and precision. Glenfiddich, family-owned since 1887, has led the single malt category with a reputation for pushing boundaries in maturation and flavour. Aston Martin, founded in 1913, stands as a global symbol of British performance and design, with its Formula One™ Team embodying engineering mastery and competitive spirit. Together, they represent a singular ethos: Timeless Apart. Iconic Together. This collaboration portrays a commitment to creating extraordinary experiences that blend whisky, motorsport, and lifestyle into something entirely new.





“At Glenfiddich, we believe true progress is achieved when heritage and innovation move together,” said Claudia Falcone, Global Brand Director, Glenfiddich. “Our partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team reflects this philosophy, uniting two icons of craftsmanship. We are proud to launch the Glenfiddich 16-Year-Old in Nigeria, a country whose creativity and cultural energy make it one of the most exciting luxury markets in the world.”



Central to the Lagos announcement was the Nigerian debut of the Glenfiddich 16-Year-Old, bottled at 43% ABV. This rare expression is the first limited edition crafted to honour the partnership with Aston Martin. It is matured in an innovative combination of new American oak, second-fill bourbon barrels, and American oak wine casks, resulting in a whisky of exceptional depth and complexity.Nigeria was chosen as a strategic launch market to reflect the country’s growing appetite for luxury and premium experiences. Nigeria’s influence on Africa’s cultural and economic landscape makes it a natural stage for Glenfiddich’s forward-looking vision. The Lagos press junket served as a platform to announce upcoming activations, including watch parties, luxury viewing experiences, and a responsible drinking campaign themed “The Spirit of Control.” This deliberate focus on Nigeria underscores the market’s role as a driver of taste, culture, and consumer innovation across the continent.

Further anchoring the moment in cultural relevance, Glenfiddich also announced the unveiling of a limited-edition fashion capsule created in partnership with Nigerian designers I.N Official and TT Dalk. Inspired by Aston Martin’s motorsport heritage and Glenfiddich’s modern elegance, the collection blends precision tailoring with bold Nigerian creativity.



Speaking on the partnership at the press junket in Lagos, Samuel Odesanmi, Regional Marketing Manager, William Grant & Sons, said:

“Aston Martin has always stood for precision, performance, and timeless design. In Glenfiddich, we see a partner who shares these ideals, uniting two worlds of excellence. Celebrating this partnership in Nigeria reflects the energy and ambition of a market that is shaping the future of luxury.”



The press junket marks the beginning of a series of Nigerian activations designed to bring the Glenfiddich × Aston Martin F1 story to life, from immersive watch parties to digital content campaigns. As the partnership unfolds across the country, audiences will be invited to engage with both brands through curated experiences that celebrate craftsmanship, performance, and the pursuit of excellence. This is only the beginning of what promises to be a defining chapter in Nigeria’s luxury landscape.



For more information on the Glenfiddich 16-Year-Old and upcoming activations, visit www.glenfiddich.com or follow @GlenfiddichNG on social media.

