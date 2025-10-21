Beauty Meets Finance: FinTribe Partners with Hello Perfect for a Luxury VIP Experience Ahead of its 2025 Finance Fair 

Ahead of what promises to be a defining moment for women’s financial empowerment in Africa, the FinTribe Finance Fair 2025 has unveiled an exclusive pre-event experience, “Beauty Meets Finance”, a fresh and empowering fusion of wealth, wellness, and womanhood that will be held on October 23, 2025, at Hello Perfect’s expansive space in Victoria Island, Lagos. It will serve as an exclusive prelude to the highly anticipated Finance Fair happening on October 25 at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island. Registrations for the Finance Fair are still open here

Curated by the founder of FinTribe, Jennifer Awirigwe, popularly known as Financial Jennifer, in partnership with Onyeka Michael-Ugwu, founder and CEO of Hello Perfect, Beauty Meets Finance celebrates the synergy between economic power and self-expression.

The event will feature curated conversations around money mindset, image, and influence, blending beauty demos, financial coaching sessions, and networking in an atmosphere that reflects FinTribe’s modern, aspirational energy. Guests will also enjoy light bites, drinks, personalised skincare consultations, expert beauty tips, and product showcases led by Hello Perfect’s professionals.

The impact of financial Jennifer’s work as a certified financial education instructor and founder of FinTribe is outstanding. In 2024 alone, members of her FinTribe community collectively saved and invested over 2 billion Naira, confirming the organisation’s practical, action-oriented approach to finance. The Finance Fair itself has experienced explosive growth, with attendance increasing from 5,000 to over 7,000 in a single year.

Beauty and finance share a common truth, and both require intentionality and discipline, said Awirigwe. “Beauty Meets Finance is about helping women see that self-worth and net worth are two sides of the same powerful coin. As we gear up for the Finance Fair, this experience sets the tone for women to show up not just financially ready but fully empowered.

Onyeka Michael-Ugwu has had a profound impact on the Nigerian beauty industry through her achievements as a licensed medical aesthetician, senior laser technician, and founder of Hello Perfect. She is recognised as a pioneer in Nigeria’s medical aesthetics field, elevating industry standards by providing cutting-edge, personalised treatments that address skin concerns for people of all colours.

Beauty is visibility, when women feel confident in their skin, they walk taller, negotiate better, and show up with purpose. Partnering with FinTribe for Beauty Meets Finance allows us to help women own both their look and their legacy. said Onyeka Michael-Ugwu.

While Beauty Meets Finance sets the tone for the weekend, the main FinTribe Finance Fair 2025 on October 25 will feature an inspiring lineup of powerhouse speakers, including former Chairperson of Access Bank, Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika, MFR, mni; CEO of NGX Regulation Limited, Olufemi Shobanjo; award-winning actor and producer, Ruth Kadiri; and Founder of The Elite Finishing School, Ayanime Edem (TEFS), amongst others.

As FinTribe continues to build Africa’s most dynamic financial sisterhood, Beauty Meets Finance stands as a reminder that empowerment is holistic. Together, FinTribe and Hello Perfect are redefining what it means for women to level up and nurture their mind, money, and body.

Registration for the 2025 FinTribe Finance Fair is still ongoing, and prospective attendees are encouraged to secure their spots promptly at FinTribe Finance Fair 2025

