Icons Last Forever: Sarah Diouf & Trevor Stuurman Reimagine Vlisco’s Legacy Through a New Visual Dialogue

Vlisco, the Dutch heritage brand renowned for its vibrant printed fabrics, is excited to announce the second chapter of its campaign, “Icons Last Forever.” This second phase brings together acclaimed fashion designer and Tongoro founder Sarah Diouf with celebrated photographer and visual artist Trevor Stuurman, in a striking homage to Malian portraitist Seydou Keïta (1921–2001).

A Modern Legacy

From the 1940s through the 1960s, Keïta’s portraits transformed everyday moments into enduring icons, often featuring Vlisco fabrics as symbols of pride, identity, and self-expression. His visionary approach to portraiture continues to inspire contemporary African creatives like Diouf and Stuurman, who reinterpret his legacy through photography, film, and fashion in Icons Last Forever.

“Vlisco has always stood at the crossroads of design, colour, and storytelling,” says Perry Oosting, CEO of Vlisco Group. “With Icons Last Forever, we celebrate the dialogue between history and innovation, creating images that speak to identity, pride, and the limitless power of imagination.”

A Dialogue Across Generations



At the Alliance Française de Kaolack in Senegal, a cultural landmark and recipient of the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, Sarah Diouf and Trevor Stuurman reimagine Seydou Keïta’s iconic visual language through a modern lens.

For the campaign, Diouf designed every silhouette herself, reworking traditional West African forms into contemporary expressions using Vlisco’s vibrant prints.

“My love story with Seydou Keïta started in the early 2000s… it was a new vibration, a new energy,” she reflects.

Behind the lens, Stuurman brings his signature artistry, a vivid celebration of identity, culture, and self-expression. Renowned for creating immersive visual worlds that honour African narratives, he breathes new energy into Keïta’s timeless codes.

“Africa is no longer waiting to be seen. We are leading the way,” he says.

Vlisco Design & Colour Today



For both Diouf and Stuurman, this collaboration is deeply personal. Having grown up surrounded by Vlisco fabrics, Icons Last Forever feels like a return to their roots — a creative homecoming that bridges past and present. The prints showcased belong to Vlisco’s latest collection, embodying the brand’s ongoing dialogue between heritage and modernity.

“Vlisco speaks a language that all Africans understand,” says Diouf.

“Each print tells a different story to each person,” adds Stuurman.

About Vlisco

Founded in 1846 in the Netherlands, Vlisco is celebrated for its distinctive printed fabrics, crafted using time-honoured techniques inspired by Indonesian wax batik. For nearly two centuries, the brand has designed over 350,000 original fabrics, many of which have become cultural icons, embraced and reinterpreted by African women across West and Central Africa. Today, Vlisco’s rich heritage of craftsmanship, bold design, and vibrant colour continues to inspire identity, storytelling, and cross-cultural creativity, where every fabric tells a story of its own.

About Sarah Diouf

Sarah Diouf is a Senegalese fashion entrepreneur and creative director, best known as the founder of Tongoro Studio, a womenswear brand proudly made in Africa. Through Tongoro, Diouf celebrates contemporary African silhouettes while connecting tradition, innovation, and global appeal. Her creative vision champions African craftsmanship and empowers a new narrative of African identity and self-expression on the world stage.

About Trevor Stuurman

Trevor Stuurman is a South African visual artist and photographer whose powerful portraits and fashion imagery have reshaped the way African identity is seen and celebrated. Rooted in African heritage yet informed by global aesthetics, his work merges storytelling and style, creating visuals that are as culturally resonant as they are artistically bold.

