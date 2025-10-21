The Glenlivet and Farooq Oreagba Present ‘A Taste of Original Heritage’: A Fusion of Whisky, Culture and Timeless Style

On Saturday, October 11th, 2025, The Glenlivet Nigeria hosted an intimate and elegant evening titled “A Taste of Original Heritage”, a private dinner in honour of Farooq Oreagba, cultural icon, whisky enthusiast, and one of The Glenlivet Originals.

The evening brought together 19 of Farooq’s closest friends for a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and individuality, all values that sit at the heart of The Glenlivet’s philosophy to Live Original.

Held in a serene Ikoyi residence enveloped in greenery, the dinner felt deeply personal yet effortlessly luxurious, a space where Speyside sophistication met Nigerian soul. The setting was intentionally understated, echoing The Glenlivet’s balance of refinement and authenticity, with every detail crafted to mirror the brand’s timeless character.

Farooq, the evening’s host and muse, was the embodiment of A Taste of Original Heritage. His style told a story before he spoke, a perfect reflection of The Glenlivet’s confidence. A curated composition of style and presence, Farooq Oreagba appeared in a striking white outfit, its dry lace detailing at the shoulders and sides announcing his arrival in a flash of quiet opulence. He later appeared in a white-and-brown coordinated set, stylishly flamboyant yet effortlessly cool, its seams detailing lending a sculpted refinement to the look. The addition of a cap softened the ensemble’s boldness with a touch of playful restraint.

Next, the last outfit he had donned a dark, velvety ensemble that deepened his fair complexion, holding The Glenlivet 21 with practiced ease as he moved through a series of intricate, almost ostentatious poses before the camera. Each look represented what The Glenlivet celebrates, originality expressed with mastery and intention.

Guests were welcomed with bespoke whisky cocktails, The Glenlivet Ginger, The Glenlivet Hot Chocolate,The Glenlivet Steeze (a playful homage to Farooq’s popular moniker), and The Glenlivet Grapefruit Paloma, each crafted to reinterpret the whisky’s signature smoothness through a contemporary lens.

The evening unfolded as a sensorial journey led by The Glenlivet’s Brand Education Ambassador, Cameron Piper, who guided guests through the brand’s finest expressions, the 12, 15, 18, and 21-Year-Old single malts. He stated during the session,

“When George Smith founded The Glenlivet in 1824, he didn’t just make whisky, he defined what single malt could be. Every smooth, fruity note you taste tonight is a reminder that this is the whisky that started it all,” he shared as guests explored the layers of each expression.

The evening’s menu deepened that exploration, beginning with artfully presented canapés and culminating in a refined three-course meal, each course paired with The Glenlivet’s signature expressions. It was dining as storytelling, flavour as culture, taste as heritage.

The night featured engaging moments, including a cue-card storytelling session that inspired laughter, reflection, and meaningful conversation, all anchored in The Glenlivet’s celebration of individuality.

Farooq’s toast was equally heartfelt and grounded in gratitude: “I’ve got 19 of my best and closest friends here tonight, and I want to thank you all for being part of this. We’ve enjoyed the 12, the 15, the 18, and now the 21, each one distinct, each one remarkable. What makes The Glenlivet special isn’t rank; it’s heritage, craft, and the courage to be original.”

The night’s highlight, The Glenlivet 21 Toast, was a symbolic moment of unity and appreciation, led by Farooq himself, closing an evening that beautifully intertwined tradition, taste, and originality.

Nkaepe Ette, Brand Activation Manager for The Glenlivet, closed the night with these words:

“At The Glenlivet, we celebrate those who choose their own path and live with intention. From George Smith’s first bold act in 1824 o icons like Farooq today, we continue to set the standard, not just in whisky, but in originality, craft, and culture. That’s what it means to be made to follow no one.”

Taste of Original Heritage was a visual and sensory declaration of what it means to live original. A night where culture, style, and craftsmanship converged, reminding everyone present that true refinement will always set the standard, just like The Glenlivet.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

About The Glenlivet

Founded in 1824 by George Smith as the first licensed distillery in the Livet Valley, The Glenlivet is celebrated as the original single malt whisky and the benchmark against which all others are measured. With its smooth, fruit-forward character and unwavering commitment to refined craft, The Glenlivet set the standard for Speyside single malts from day one. Today, it continues to inspire progressive minds to Live Original by embracing both its storied heritage and modern expression. Whether savoured neat, on the rocks, or in an innovative cocktail, every dram carries a legacy of bold beginnings and a promise of genuine quality.

For more information, visit theglenlivet.com or follow @TheGlenlivetNG

#TheGlenlivetNG #LiveOriginal #MadeToFollowNoOne

Sponsored Content