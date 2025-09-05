Wax Hollandais Through Time: Vlisco Celebrates Legacy While Embracing the Future of Fashion

Once reserved for weddings, milestone celebrations, and cultural ceremonies, wax print is having a bold, fashion-forward renaissance. It’s no longer just for the aunties at the front row of the church or the matriarchs at traditional weddings. Today, wax print has hit the streets, the runways, and the closets of Africa’s most stylish tastemakers — and Vlisco, the heritage brand at the center of it all, is embracing this evolution with its powerful new campaign: “Icons Last Forever.”

Launched on July 2, 2025, Icons Last Forever is an African Inspired Print and a visual reminder that wax designs are no longer confined to special occasions. They now speak boldly in everyday wardrobes, celebrity style moments, and global fashion conversations. The Vlisco Icons collection begins the journey, showcasing original, era-defining designs worn in Keïta’s portraits that have shaped identities, inspired generations, and become cultural treasures, testifying to the brand’s rich history and ability to capture an era’s essence.

The journey continues with the Revival designs, reinterpreting these classic prints for a new era. These collections skillfully bridge the past with the present, reimagining timeless patterns and colours to ensure their continued relevance and coveted status. This natural evolution showcases Vlisco’s adaptability while honouring its rich heritage.

Finally, the campaign introduces the Hommage designs – fresh creations from Vlisco’s Design Studio that both salute tradition and embrace modernity. These pieces infuse contemporary creativity, pushing the boundaries of African fashion and demonstrating the prints’ versatility for everyday self-expression.

From Legacy to Lifestyle

Inspired by the legendary portraiture of Malian photographer Seydou Keïta, the campaign walks us through the transformation of Vlisco’s wax prints in three distinct yet connected chapters:

The Icons Collection: These are the original era-defining prints — the ones that adorned subjects in Keïta’s photos and shaped cultural identities for generations. Once cherished for rites of passage and status, they represent the ceremonial foundation of Vlisco’s story.

The Revival Collection: This is where heritage meets the now. By reimagining timeless patterns with modern flair, Vlisco makes it clear that these prints aren’t relics of the past — they’re flexible fashion tools for self-expression today. Think wax print bomber jackets, wrap skirts paired with sneakers, and headwraps worn with denim — all rooted in legacy.

The Hommage Collection: These are entirely new creations — vibrant, forward-thinking designs from Vlisco’s in-house Design Studio. While they honour the past, they speak directly to the modern African who wants culture in their closet without compromising on contemporary style.

Muriel Blanche: A New Face of Heritage Style

At the center of the campaign is Cameroonian actress and entrepreneur Muriel Blanche, who brings an authentic, generational connection to the brand. Having grown up surrounded by women who wore Vlisco, her story reflects the evolution of wax print from a mother’s pride to a daughter’s style statement.

“Vlisco is not just about prints,” says Muriel. “It’s about this real legacy that we all see and feel.”

Her presence speaks to a new reality: wax print isn’t just about history anymore. It’s fashion. It’s identity. And it’s influencing how African women — and increasingly, global fashion icons — show up and stand out.

From Aso-Ebi to Afropunk

From Lagos to Paris, Accra to London, wax prints are now just as likely to appear in street-style galleries as they are in traditional ceremonies. Designers are remixing them into two-piece sets, jumpsuits, structured blazers, and even red carpet gowns. Celebrities are styling them with bold accessories and sneakers, proving that what once symbolized cultural formality now thrives as a canvas for fearless fashion.

And in the age of social media and cultural pride, wearing wax print has become a declaration of style and story — a way to honour roots while boldly stepping into the future.

The Verdict: Prints That Speak Across Generations

Icons Last Forever is not only a celebration of Vlisco’s unmatched legacy but a showcase of how wax print has become a living, evolving expression of self. As the lines between traditional and contemporary fashion blur, Vlisco reminds us that icons don’t fade — they transform.

From ceremony to streetwear, wax print is having its fashion moment — and it’s only just getting started.

Vlisco’s “Icons Last Forever” campaign is a dynamic journey of wax print, continually adapting and inspiring new forms of expression while maintaining its profound cultural roots.

