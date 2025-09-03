Rita Dominic’s Crystal-Covered Birthday Finale Is Pure Nollywood Glamour

Rita Dominic–Anosike is still milking her 50th birthday content, and frankly, we respect the commitment. Two months after her July celebration, complete with London dinner party, the Nollywood veteran just shared what she’s calling her “last professional birthday photos.”

The shots feature Rita in a crystal-covered gown that probably costs more than most people’s cars. It’s a sheer champagne number that’s been completely encrusted with beadwork, sequins, and crystals in this gradient pattern that gets more intense toward the hem. The high neck and long sleeves keep things classy, while crystal fringe details add movement and texture.

Her platinum blonde hair is styled in a voluminous updo that feels very “aging gracefully in Nollywood,” and the makeup is doing exactly what it needs to do, making her look like the beauty she is.

Can we just say how much we love that Rita is still celebrating her milestone birthday two months later? This is how you do 50, with glamour, grace, and a show-stopping crystal dress.

