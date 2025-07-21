Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

This Photo of Genevieve Nnaji Hugging Rita Dominic at Her 50th Is Giving Pure Nollywood Nostalgia

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nora Awolowo on Breaking Nollywood’s Box-Office Record at 26 & Being A Voice for Young Filmmakers

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

JJC Skillz Returns to the Director's Chair With Gritty Action Film Hakeem: Seeking Justice

Living Movies & TV Nollywood

Rita Dominic Turns 50! Here's to Our Nollywood Queen and Her Incredible Journey

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Accelerate TV Is Proud to Launch the AFMP Summer 7: Get the Scoop

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tunde Kelani is Back with a New Film "Cordelia" Starring Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson & Femi Adebayo

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Michelle Dede, Uzoamaka Power, and Tolu Asanu Shine in Zikoko’s Groundbreaking Film Series

Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood Is Celebrating Kayode Peters the Way He Deserves | With Love & Gratitude

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

First Features’ “The Lost Days” Is Coming to Prime Video| Watch the Trailer Here

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Temi Otedola’s Unfiltered Look Into Filming "Ms Kanyin"

Nollywood

This Photo of Genevieve Nnaji Hugging Rita Dominic at Her 50th Is Giving Pure Nollywood Nostalgia

Genevieve Nnaji laughing and hugging Rita Dominic at her 50th feels like a love letter to Nollywood’s past. A rare public appearance, and we can’t stop talking about it.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Rita Dominic’s 50th birthday party was already set to be glamorous – London location, metallic dresses, Nollywood favourites – but nothing topped the guest who got everyone talking: Genevieve Nnaji!

The actress, who’s been keeping a very low profile for years, stepped out for her friend and looked amazing while doing it. She wore a rich burgundy outfit with her an afro and bold red lipstick. A simple but classy look that reminded everyone why she’s always been a style icon.

But the best part was seeing her and Rita together again. The two were spotted hugging and laughing, looking like the besties we’ve always believed them to be. Rita herself went full golden glamour in a bronze-and-gold beaded dress that screamed “birthday queen.”

It was a little slice of old Nollywood magic. Two queens, one birthday, and a moment that felt like catching up with friends you grew up watching.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php