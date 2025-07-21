This Photo of Genevieve Nnaji Hugging Rita Dominic at Her 50th Is Giving Pure Nollywood Nostalgia

Rita Dominic’s 50th birthday party was already set to be glamorous – London location, metallic dresses, Nollywood favourites – but nothing topped the guest who got everyone talking: Genevieve Nnaji!

The actress, who’s been keeping a very low profile for years, stepped out for her friend and looked amazing while doing it. She wore a rich burgundy outfit with her an afro and bold red lipstick. A simple but classy look that reminded everyone why she’s always been a style icon.

But the best part was seeing her and Rita together again. The two were spotted hugging and laughing, looking like the besties we’ve always believed them to be. Rita herself went full golden glamour in a bronze-and-gold beaded dress that screamed “birthday queen.”

It was a little slice of old Nollywood magic. Two queens, one birthday, and a moment that felt like catching up with friends you grew up watching.